McKenna: We Don't Expect Azón to Join the Club This Window

Sunday, 17th Aug 2025 14:53 Town boss Kieran McKenna says the Blues’ attempt to sign Como striker Iván Azón on loan has not progressed and he doesn’t anticipate the former Spain U21 international to join the club during the transfer window. Azón travelled to Suffolk on Thursday to undergo a medical with the terms of a loan switch having been agreed with the Serie A side. However, McKenna says the move won’t be going through: “The deal hasn’t progressed, so I won’t say anything other than that, really, out of respect to all parties. He’s not a player we expect to join the club in this window.” The 22-year-old previously expressed a preference for a return home to Valencia but with the La Liga side not having made an acceptable offer to Como. Last night, it was reported that Town had made a €20 million (£17.2 million) offer to Danish club FC Nordsjælland for 19-year-old Norwegian international forward Sindre Walle Egeli. “Nothing to answer,” McKenna said when quizzed on the interest. “He’s a player not from our club. Of course, that’s a position that we’ve just sold a really, really good player, so we’re going to be linked with lots of players in that area. “It’s an area that we want to strengthen, so there will be different links, but hopefully we’ll bring in the right player as soon as possible.”

Photo: Antonio Saia/LaPresse/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect Source



EuanTown added 14:56 - Aug 17

Ivan going back home then. Who will be next once Ali goes as well -2

cooper4england added 14:59 - Aug 17

Good. Does really want to come here. Let's hope it's co we have the young Norwegian tied up 2

Blooos added 14:59 - Aug 17

What is going on? That’s the second player we’ve had at the club who now isn’t joining? Need to get a move on. 6

AJW1971 added 15:00 - Aug 17

Presume terms agreed before the medical. Wonder if he failed ? 7

TimmyH added 15:03 - Aug 17

Get the Norwegian fella in and quick! :) 7

poet added 15:05 - Aug 17

A clear case of déjà-vu I think. 0

tractorboybig added 15:07 - Aug 17

off load

0

Maccaisgod added 15:09 - Aug 17

Failed medical obviously, if it was money they would say a deal couldn't be agreed.

He cant start saying he is injured even if he is

3

itfc2024 added 15:10 - Aug 17

no one wants to come here seems strange I worry we are gonna be way short on players where we need them and are gonna struggle should never have left broadhead go until we had a replacement signed 4

blueoutlook added 15:10 - Aug 17

What is it with us and not getting a striker ? And for everyone going on about the Norwegian kid, at the end of the day,that’s what he still is a kid and he isn’t a striker, so where do we find someone to help Hirst now ? 0

TomCruise added 15:10 - Aug 17

TomCruise added 15:10 - Aug 17

Strange 1

dyersdream added 15:14 - Aug 17

dyersdream added 15:14 - Aug 17

Oh well will be Hirst and Al-hamadi to see us through until January -2

itfc2024 added 15:14 - Aug 17

we signed akpom who's no one near fit then lose out on this guy it's worrying times as hirst won't score many goals his work rate is excellent but I am worried think mckenna and Ashton has to sort this out ASAP or could be a long 4 months til January 2

billlm added 15:18 - Aug 17

What a club, signings not easy,

No strikers well done town,

They can't flog Hurst so half hearted for 90 minutes, unlike full on as we don't have another striker,

Beggers belief had since April, -4

Cheshire_Blue added 15:22 - Aug 17

On the evidence of today's game we need someone and quick. Total lack of creation and penetration 4

blueoutlook added 15:24 - Aug 17

Go and get Ivanovic. 0

itfc2024 added 15:26 - Aug 17

we need 2 strikers asap cos hirst isn't gonna score goals akpom way off the pace with fitness ali is useless so Need 2 in the door fast or this team will struggle big time



big 2 weeks ahead MCKENNA and ASHTON 1

Suffolkboy added 15:28 - Aug 17

Just can’t imagine KM and MA taking on board any character who either wasn’t fit or in the flesh not the bees knees ! There’ll have been some major area of doubt and extreme reluctance to ‘waste’ funds without certainty.

COYB 1

blueboy1981 added 15:33 - Aug 17

Another False Dawn - for about the 10th time !

If after today people are of the opinion that the remainder of this window does not need to see signings coming in - then they haven’t a clue what they are watching.

There for all to see !! - signings much needed. 0

Guthrum added 15:41 - Aug 17

People talk as if you can "just go and get" a striker, like buying a can of beans from the supermarket. As if having had a bit of time should guarantee it will happen. Like we'd just be falling over them if we ventured out to look.



Not like it's a complex process of finding footballers who fit our style and are of the quality we want, then having to persuade their parent club to agree a deal (often with other suitors in the offing, too, or they simply don't want to sell), then persuade the player themselves they want to move to Ipswich, in the Championship, then having them fit enough to be utilised in the squad anytime soon.



The fact that far bigger clubs than ITFC are also suffering long drawn out transfer sagas this summer is irrelevant. We should have signed whoever we wanted in June! 2

itfc2024 added 15:44 - Aug 17

blueboy1981 I totally agree with you this team in my opinion is 4 or 5 short of where we need to be today showed we lack firepower i don't know the reason why players come here have a medical then don't sign but I'm one that is worrying



sorry with the team now we won't get promoted 0

JeremiahBrown added 15:45 - Aug 17

Maybe he found out that he wasn't going to be the number 1 striker? 0

Blue_Moses added 15:48 - Aug 17

First time in 35 years that I can remember us not having a striker on the bench, we need 2 in the next 12 days 1

