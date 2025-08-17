Davis: I'm Fully Committed to Town
Sunday, 17th Aug 2025 15:32 by Kallum Brisset
Town defender Leif Davis has committed his future to the club amid reported transfer interest in the left-back this summer.
Davis, who is contracted to the Blues until 2028, was last week linked with a move to Premier League side Nottingham Forest, the Reds reportedly ‘preparing a bid’ for the 25-year-old.
But Town’s creative full-back insists his future will remain at Portman Road, stressing his desire to return to the Premier League via a second Championship promotion under Kieran McKenna.
“What you see is what you see, but I’m fully committed to being an Ipswich Town player,” he said following the 1-1 draw with Southampton.
“I love it here, I want to do everything I can to get the club back to the Premier League. I want to keep pushing on and improving myself every day with the manager.”
The Blues have seen Nathan Broadhead and Omari Hutchinson depart the club this week with significant transfer fees recouped from Wrexham and Forest respectively.
“That’s their choice, but my choice is I want to be working here, I want to be working hard here,” Davis said.
“I know I can improve a lot more here than in other places if I went, especially as I know the manager, he knows how I like to play and what I need to work on because I’ve been with him for four years.
“I’m just going to keep my head down, keep going and do everything I can to push the team back up to the Premier League.”
For Davis, the long-awaited return to Portman Road emphasised further his desire to continue playing his football in Suffolk.
He said: “Especially when we scored that first goal, I felt the passion straight away again. It’s a place I love playing football, I always will. That’s why I’m fully committed to being here.
“The love the fans have for the club and the love we have for the fans as well. I love playing here, I wish we could play here every weekend.”
