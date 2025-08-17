Davis: There's a Still a Lot More to Come

Sunday, 17th Aug 2025 16:12 by Kallum Brisset Town defender Leif Davis insists there is still a lot more to come from the Blues following the 1-1 draw with fellow promotion hopefuls Southampton at Portman Road. Taylor Harwood-Bellis turned into his own net just four minutes into Town’s home season opener to give them the perfect start, but Jay Robinson’s equaliser ensured the spoils were shared between two sides who competed in the Premier League last season. It means the Blues have drawn both of their opening two league games of the campaign after George Hirst’s stoppage-time penalty earned a point at newly-promoted Birmingham City last Friday. Davis says he was satisfied with the performance against the Saints, particularly in the early stages when Town raced out of the blocks in front of a noisy and buoyant home support. “We started the game really well,” he said. “Still a lot to do at the training ground with new players coming in. They’re looking good, especially in training, but training is a different game to games. "It was a tough game, we knew it was going to be a tough two games to start with but I think we dealt with it well and we created a lot of opportunities in the game. “It’s early doors in the season, I think you can see the good qualities we have in the team. We created a lot of chances in the game that we should have went ahead a few times especially in the first half, maybe Hirsty’s chance and a few other opportunities. “There’s still a lot more to come, I know that because I see it in training. Everyone will say the same, there’s still loads more to come because we know how everyone plays. We know what everyone can do and we’ve just got to show it in games.”

Davis was part of a back four that appears likely to continue for the foreseeable future with Jacob Greaves, captain Dara O’Shea and Ben Johnson. The left-back was particularly pleased with the way the Blues defended against a side littered with attacking talent and creative threat. He said: “That’s where we’re stronger this year, I think defensively as a unit. Dara, Greavesy and Johnno, especially with Youngy [Ashley Young] as well, who comes on at the end of the games. “We’ve worked hard as a unit in pre-season doing everything we can to get across the pitch as a back four instead of dropping people in as a back five like we did some years. “I think that will help on the counter-attack if we keep four back. Personally, I’ve been working hard in my one-v-ones in pre-season and I felt good out there today, especially against an attacking team.” Town’s summer transfer business has included the return of former loanee Jens Cajuste, centre-back Cédric Kipré and midfielder Azor Matusiwa. The latter had previously never played in England before having spent the last four seasons in France, including a spell under Saints boss Will Still while at Reims. “That’s going to take time as well,” Davis said. “Azor coming in, he knows the French league well and we know this league well so he’s telling us stuff from that league that he knows and we’re telling him stuff from the Championship that he needs to know as well. “It’s all going to take time, you can’t just click your fingers and everything falls in place for you. We’ve got to do what we do on the training ground with the manager and the staff, work hard and do everything we can to get three points at the end of the games.” One thing that is new to the Blues in the Championship is the expectation levels. Two years ago, Kieran McKenna’s side were the underdogs in the promotion battle, while this year, they are the bookmakers’ favourites for the title. Davis knows exactly what to expect, claiming Town have the perfect squad to deal with the new sense of expectation. He said: “This year, the pressure is on us. They see us as the big team coming into every game now, but the lads and squad morale is top. “The people in the team know what they have to do, they block out the noise, come in every day doing everything they can to get better, become better players and better people. “We’ve just got to keep moving. It’s early doors, it’s only two games in, there’s still 44 games left in the season, which is a lot of games, but I think we’ll get there.” On whether he sees himself as a leader in the dressing room, Davis added: “One hundred per cent. Out there today I think it was only me and Hirsty who have been here the longest. “I’ve probably played the most games out of everyone in the last three or four years I’ve been here, so I’ve got to take some charge myself and do everything I can to keep the team pushing. I know what it takes under the manager to keep driving through the team. “I was harsh on myself [last year] and never used to be. I was quite quiet but now I think I’ve stepped up and I need to start taking charge, especially in the backline with Greavesy playing next to me. “He’s starting to get there a lot more with his talking, Jaden who doesn’t really talk much, trying to organise him. Once I get that in my game knocked off, I’ll keep pushing on.”

