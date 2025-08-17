Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 1-1 Southampton - Highlights
Sunday, 17th Aug 2025 17:48

Highlights of this afternoon’s 1-1 draw with Southampton at Portman Road.


Photo: Matchday Images



MVBlue added 18:13 - Aug 17
Lets go. Sammie they gonna start going in soon.
1

flykickingbybgunn added 18:34 - Aug 17
Same for Chappers. Thought we played well overall. Looking forward to when we have all the new players firing on all cylinders.
1


