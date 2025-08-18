Youngsters Draw Hadleigh in Premier Cup

Monday, 18th Aug 2025 14:59

Town’s youngsters have drawn Hadleigh United in round one of the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup.

The Blues field largely an U18s side in the competition, usually augmented by one or two older players.

Town cede home advantage to the opposition, so will play away despite having been pulled out of the hat first.

The winners of the tie, which will be played on September 16th or 17th, will face Cornard United away in round two with that tie set for October 14th or 15th.





Photo: TWTD