Newcastle Rebuff Town Loan Approach

Tuesday, 19th Aug 2025 19:15 Newcastle United have rebuffed a loan approach from the Blues for midfielder Lewis Miley. Town were first linked with the 19-year-old at the end of last week with central midfield reinforcements one of the priorities before the window closes on September 1st. As per Sky Sports, the Blues have made a formal enquiry but with the Magpies turning it down. The North-East club reportedly plan to use Miley, who is also interesting a number of other clubs, during the season ahead. However, if they made further midfield additions, it seems likely the England U17, U19, U20 and U21 international might be allowed to spent the campaign elsewhere. Miley, who was born in Stanley, County Durham, joined his local club aged seven and has so far made 23 starts and 24 sub appearances, scoring three goals. Town have brought in Azor Matusiwa on a permanent basis and re-signed Jens Cajuste on loan for a second season from Napoli but still need at least one more central midfield player. Last month, they agreed a £15 million fee with Middlesbrough for Hayden Hackney but the England U21 international turned down the switch. The 23-year-old, who had hoped for a Premier League move this summer, remains at Boro.

Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect



Monkey_Blue added 19:18 - Aug 19

With prem loans of fringe players they don’t tend to be allowed to leave until very late in the window if new signings have arrived and Newcastle are having a shocking transfer window to this point. 1

Portman_Pie added 19:23 - Aug 19

He came on in Newcastle’s first league game - so unlikely he’s avalaible for a loan.



Any chance we can target and purchase some players who will actually be ours…??? 2

tomitfc added 19:25 - Aug 19

Pretty shocking window so far, massive couple of weeks for the football club now 1

ArnieM added 19:25 - Aug 19

Why are we after a 19yr old on loan?? 1

billlm added 19:27 - Aug 19

ArnieM, town have been waiting all summer for this deal lol, pathetic, -1

armchaircritic59 added 19:31 - Aug 19

My thoughts precisely Portman Pie. Loans have their place, we already have some, and a big stack of cash in the kitty, even if, as I suspect, some is earmarked for elsewhere. No problems with LM as a player, seen him a few times, very promising. It would however be very nice to have a few players we can call our own to start with. MA is becoming the loan arranger, just need to get someone in called Tonto now! ( if you're not a geriatric like me, you might need to search that! ) 0

