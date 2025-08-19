Town Reject Coventry Woolfenden Approach
Tuesday, 19th Aug 2025 19:26
Town have rejected a Coventry City approach for central defender Luke Woolfenden.
Journalist Ben Jacobs is reporting that a bid has been turned down, however, we understand the Sky Blues made an approach rather than an offer.
The Blues indicated that they have no intention of allowing the 26-year-old, who signed a new contract which runs to the summer of 2027 with an option for a further year, in January.
A number of other Championship clubs are also understood to be eyeing the Ipswich-born centre-half, Stoke City among them.
Long-term admirers Sheffield United were keen during the winter window, however, their interest is understood to have cooled.
Academy product Woolfenden has been a core member of the squad which climbed from League One to the Championship, however, seems likely to have limited opportunities in the campaign ahead with skipper Dara O’Shea in his right-sided central defensive role.
