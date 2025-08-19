Town Reject Coventry Woolfenden Approach

Tuesday, 19th Aug 2025 19:26 Town have rejected a Coventry City approach for central defender Luke Woolfenden. Journalist Ben Jacobs is reporting that a bid has been turned down, however, we understand the Sky Blues made an approach rather than an offer. The Blues indicated that they have no intention of allowing the 26-year-old, who signed a new contract which runs to the summer of 2027 with an option for a further year, in January. A number of other Championship clubs are also understood to be eyeing the Ipswich-born centre-half, Stoke City among them. Long-term admirers Sheffield United were keen during the winter window, however, their interest is understood to have cooled. Academy product Woolfenden has been a core member of the squad which climbed from League One to the Championship, however, seems likely to have limited opportunities in the campaign ahead with skipper Dara O’Shea in his right-sided central defensive role.

Photo: Matchday Images



danchances22 added 19:29 - Aug 19

This should read, ‘Academy product Woolfenden has been a core member of the squad which climbed from League One to the premier league’ right? 1

armchaircritic59 added 19:36 - Aug 19

I'm just wondering if LW might be regretting signing the new contract. I suspect the arrival of Cedric Kipre, wouldn't have done much to add to his enjoyment. He deserves a place in a side in this division, somewhere at least. 1

Cakeman added 19:53 - Aug 19

Luke Woolfenden is a fine player and certainly does not let anyone down when he plays.

In my opinion he is equally as good as our other defenders. Should not sell him. 2

GSH71 added 19:56 - Aug 19

It’s a very long season , with cup games if you are in them , we need a biggish squad to compete really, wish they would add some more midfielders soon , and another striker, so slow. Other clubs are overtaking us. Norwich have got about 10 new players. They get them in , can’t stand Norwich , will be a hard derby against them for sure. 0

GSH71 added 19:56 - Aug 19

trevski_s added 20:06 - Aug 19

Please do not sell Woolfy, he IS Ipswich 0

41826 added 20:14 - Aug 19

Woolfy needs a new challenge, so all the very best for the future make sure you choose a good club plus a four years contract. 0

Vancouver_Blue added 20:15 - Aug 19

I've been watching football for 50+ years and honestly don't see DOS as a much better player than Wolfie. Wolfie IS Ipswich 0

stiff_talking added 20:44 - Aug 19

Ipswich build up from the back is too slow. When Wolfie plays it seems even slower. His general game is good but speed is his weakness. Selling him to a rival isn’t ideal. 0

DavoIPB added 20:45 - Aug 19

Dos is a much better player than Wolfie. Did you see our defending in the championship last time were there. 0

ArnieM added 21:01 - Aug 19

Woolfie is vastly overrated on here. McKenna rarely plays him ( which tells you all you need to know about the player) and has brought in a CB that is literally head and shoulders better than him. Id , frankly, bite the hand off any club after LW. 0

Linkboy13 added 21:06 - Aug 19

I think Wolfy is a good championship defender but lapses in concentration have let him down on occasions. Would be interesting to see if Oshea or Greaves got injured who would be brought in the signing of Kipre seems to suggest McKenna is not happy with Wolfy. 0

