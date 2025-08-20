U21s' Premier League Cup Group Drawn

Town’s U21s have been drawn alongside Leicester City, Preston North End and Charlton Athletic in Group C of this season’s Premier League Cup.

Teams from both Premier League 2 - in which John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side is competing for the first time this season - and the Professional Development League play one another home and away in the group stage with the top two going through to the knockout phase.

The Blues face the Foxes away in their opening fixture on Friday 26th September, then host North End on Tuesday 28th October.

Town are away to the Addicks on Tuesday 18th November, before the return game against Leicester on Monday 1st December.

The young Blues visit Preston on Monday 15th December, prior to completing their group matches at home to Charlton on Monday 22nd December.

The venues for the games are yet to be set with the Blues playing U21s games at Portman Road and Colchester United’s JobServe Community Stadium this season.

Last year, Town reached the quarter-finals of the competition before losing 2-1 to Chelsea at Kingsmeadow, the West Londoners scoring the winner in the final minute having come from behind.









