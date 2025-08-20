Blues and Canaries Paired in U17 Premier League Cup Group

Wednesday, 20th Aug 2025 10:26

Town’s U17s will face Norwich City, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur in Group G of the Premier League Cup.

At U17 level, the top two from each group go through to the knockout phase, the teams, all from category one academies, having played one another once either home or away.

Town host the Hammers in their opening game on Tuesday 16th September, then are at Spurs on Wednesday 8th October, before the Canaries visit on Tuesday 21st October.

The Blues’ U18 Premier League Cup campaign gets under way next week when they travel to take on Nottingham Forest on Tuesday afternoon (KO 3pm).

Meanwhile, Town’s U16s will play Haverhill Rovers away in round one of the Veo Suffolk U18 Midweek Cup on Thursday 16th October (KO 7.45pm).





