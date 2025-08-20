Ex-Blues Loanee Godfrey Set For Blades

Wednesday, 20th Aug 2025 21:23 Former Blues loanee Ben Godfrey is set to join Sheffield United on loan from Atalanta. Godfrey, 27, spent the second half of last season on loan with Town, making four starts and one sub appearance in a disappointing spell. The one-time Everton and Norwich man could be back at Portman Road in a fortnight when the Blades visit Suffolk on Friday 12th September.

TWTD



cartman1972 added 21:50 - Aug 20

Forgot we even had him in the squad last year ....he was awful 0

