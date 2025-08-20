Chelsea Owners Agree Enciso Deal

Wednesday, 20th Aug 2025 22:42 Chelsea owners BlueCo are reported to have agreed a deal to sign ex-Town loanee Julio Enciso from Brighton. The 21-year-old Paraguayan international is expected to join Ligue 1 Strasbourg, another club in the BlueCo group, but, according to The Athletic, is seen as a Chelsea player in the longer term. Enciso was on loan at Portman Road in the second half of last season, making 12 starts and one sub appearance, scoring twice. The forward underwent knee surgery in July which was expected to keep him out of action for two or three months.

Photo: Matchday Images



ITFC_1994 added 22:45 - Aug 20

Game's gone 1

MattinLondon added 22:47 - Aug 20

Nothing at all corrupt about this at all. Absolutely nothing, and it’s ridiculous to suggest otherwise.



TimmyH added 22:56 - Aug 20

The old Chelsea is back! snapping up as many players as possible...they're illustrious history began in 1997 with that Russian oil oligarch. 0

sotd78 added 23:30 - Aug 20

Not exactly a loss to the English game. He was hardly a team player. 0

