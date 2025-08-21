Town Eyeing Leicester Forward McAteer
Thursday, 21st Aug 2025 11:22
Town are eyeing Leicester City winger Kasey McAteer.
We understand the 23-year-old is among a number of right-sided forwards on the Blues’ list of potential recruits as they look to replace Omari Hutchinson, who left to join Nottingham Forest for £37.5 million last weekend.
The Daily Telegraph, is reporting that a bid has been made and the Blues are confident of making the signing, however, that is understood to overstate the position as it stands with Town also looking at other options.
On Friday, it was reported that Town had made a €20 million (£17.2 million) offer to Danish club FC Nordsjælland for 19-year-old Norwegian international forward Sindre Walle Egeli.
Northampton-born McAteer joined Leicester aged eight and made his first senior appearance in the Premier League in a 4-0 victory over Newcastle in December 2021.
Having had spells on loan with Forest Green Rovers, with whom he won the 2021/22 League Two title, and AFC Wimbledon, the right-sided forward has gone on to make a total of 27 starts and 29 sub appearances for the Foxes, scoring eight goals, including his side’s second in the 2-0 win against the Blues at the King Power Stadium in May. He was a member of the squad which pipped Town to the 2023/24 Championship title.
McAteer has won six full Republic of Ireland caps, scoring one international goal.
Photo: IMAGO/Sportimage via Reuters Connect
