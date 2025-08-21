Town Eyeing Leicester Forward McAteer

Thursday, 21st Aug 2025 11:22 Town are eyeing Leicester City winger Kasey McAteer. We understand the 23-year-old is among a number of right-sided forwards on the Blues’ list of potential recruits as they look to replace Omari Hutchinson, who left to join Nottingham Forest for £37.5 million last weekend. The Daily Telegraph, is reporting that a bid has been made and the Blues are confident of making the signing, however, that is understood to overstate the position as it stands with Town also looking at other options. On Friday, it was reported that Town had made a €20 million (£17.2 million) offer to Danish club FC Nordsjælland for 19-year-old Norwegian international forward Sindre Walle Egeli. Northampton-born McAteer joined Leicester aged eight and made his first senior appearance in the Premier League in a 4-0 victory over Newcastle in December 2021. Having had spells on loan with Forest Green Rovers, with whom he won the 2021/22 League Two title, and AFC Wimbledon, the right-sided forward has gone on to make a total of 27 starts and 29 sub appearances for the Foxes, scoring eight goals, including his side’s second in the 2-0 win against the Blues at the King Power Stadium in May. He was a member of the squad which pipped Town to the 2023/24 Championship title. McAteer has won six full Republic of Ireland caps, scoring one international goal.

Photo: IMAGO/Sportimage via Reuters Connect



Blooos added 11:25 - Aug 21

If true this is extremely underwhelming 4

JPR77 added 11:27 - Aug 21

Hardly gets the juices flowing. 1

Radlett_blue added 11:31 - Aug 21

He's under long term contract with Leicester. Why would he want to move to town? 0

MickMillsTash added 11:31 - Aug 21

Useful at this level, unless Mckenna works some magic on him is he one to play in the Premier league?

Thought he was athletic

how much? 0

AJW1971 added 11:36 - Aug 21

Luke warm on this

Also seems to have had plenty of injury issues. We have enough of our own already. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 11:40 - Aug 21

Cannot be one of our first choices....and says much if they would let him go to us! Surely we can do better, otherwise we will have same issues with squad if, and when, we get promoted again. 0

ArchiRob added 11:42 - Aug 21

I always thought better to under promise and over deliver? This has gone from wow to Meh 0

itfckenty added 11:42 - Aug 21

I'm pretty sure during the first phase of their promotion season, he made some big impacts on the pitch and then kind of faltered after his injury - definitely a player in there, but I don't think this should be THE signing to solve our issues up front, I'd take him as a compliment to everyone else for sure, I think Mck would get something out of him. 1

jas0999 added 11:43 - Aug 21

If true, this clearly demonstrates how we have failed to land our top targets.



Very average player and nowhere near the level of Broadhead or Hutchinson. 2

prebbs007 added 11:44 - Aug 21

As stated yesterday and got a few - marks for it, as we get later and later in the window we end up panic buying players who are nowhere near good enough to improve our squad. This is a prime example who can’t even get in the Leicester team. 2

ArnieM added 11:48 - Aug 21

last chance saloon for our recruitment dept. now then, is it ... 0

RSblue added 11:49 - Aug 21

A good option. But will come at a premium as Leicester wont want to strengthen us. Personally think there are better options and im more in the no camp than yes.. 0

BlueMoon added 11:50 - Aug 21

Wake me up when the window has closed please.



So what happened to this Norwegian fella we were also confident about? Hopefully this is us turning the screw on negotiations there to show we have other irons in the fire. 0

afcfee added 11:52 - Aug 21

MickMillsTash we are not going to the premier league any time soon 0

BlueMoon added 11:53 - Aug 21

Whatever money we have I hope we spend a good chunk of it on our scouting network. We need to start picking up some of these hidden gems ourselves (for now and the future) rather than looking at other clubs where they've already done that work - it all comes at the cost of a bigger transfer fee. 0

bluesissy added 11:53 - Aug 21

This transfer window has just been a comedy sh#tshow... 0

Gforce added 11:53 - Aug 21

Underwhelmed, much rather we sign the Norwegian lad . 1

TimmyH added 11:54 - Aug 21

hhmmmm...not done much for Leicester has he? Surely we should be looking longer term and if we were to return to the Premiership, not sure if he fits that bill. 0

