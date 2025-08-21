McKenna Tight-Lipped on McAteer Interest
Thursday, 21st Aug 2025 15:40
Boss Kieran McKenna wouldn’t be drawn on the Blues’ interest in Leicester City winger Kasey McAteer at his lunchtime press conference.
The 23-year-old Irish international is among the right-sided players Town are looking at to replace Omari Hutchinson, who was sold to Nottingham Forest for £37.5 million last week, with some reports claiming the Blues have already lodged a bid.
Quizzed on the interest, McKenna took his usual approach of not commenting on players with other clubs.
“No, nothing to add on that,” he said. “I’m pretty consistent on those matters and other teams’ players.”
Asked if there might be additions before Saturday’s game at Preston, he added: “It’s not where my focus is, to be honest. One, I don’t know and, two, at this current point in time my full focus is just on Preston and preparing with the group we have available and making sure we are ready for Saturday.”
Photo: IMAGO/Sportimage via Reuters Connect
