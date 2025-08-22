McAteer Fee and Personal Terms Agreed

Friday, 22nd Aug 2025 09:17 Town have agreed an £11.5 million plus add-ons fee with Leicester City for Irish international winger Kasey McAteer. Yesterday it emerged that the Blues were targeting the 23-year-old with the clubs quickly tying up a deal. According to The Athletic, a medical has already taken place and a four-year contract also agreed. An announcement appears likely today and McAteer available for the trip to Preston. The Blues have been looking for a right-sided attacker to replace Omari Hutchinson, who left to join Nottingham Forest for £37.5 million last weekend. Northampton-born McAteer joined Leicester aged eight and made his first senior appearance in the Premier League in a 4-0 victory over Newcastle in December 2021. Having had spells on loan with Forest Green Rovers, with whom he won the 2021/22 League Two title, and AFC Wimbledon, the right-sided forward has gone on to make a total of 27 starts and 29 sub appearances for the Foxes, scoring eight goals, including his side’s second in the 2-0 win against the Blues at the King Power Stadium in May. He was a member of the squad which pipped Town to the 2023/24 Championship title. McAteer has won six full Republic of Ireland caps, scoring one international goal. He will become the fifth senior Ireland international in the squad alongside skipper Dara O'Shea, Chieo Ogbene, Sammie Szmodics and Jack Taylor.

Photo: IMAGO/Sportimage via Reuters Connect



