Town Make Bid For Uruguayan International Caceres

Friday, 22nd Aug 2025 09:34

Town are reported to have made a formal bid to Mexican side Club América for Uruguayan international Sebastian Caceres, who TWTD revealed was a Blues target a week ago

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have now made a formal bid for Caceres with an agreement yet to be reached but with talks continuing. A bid from Spartak Moscow is said to have been rebuffed.

TWTD understands initial contact with the Liga MX side and the player was made more than a week ago.

The 25-year-old joined his current side from hometown club Liverpool Montevideo in 2020.

Having played for his country at U18, U20, U22 and U23 levels, the 5ft 11in tall centre-back has gone on to win 20 caps at full level.

While with his current club he has won three Primera División titles, a Campeón de Campeones and a Supercopa MX.

The central defender’s partner Alana Flores is a professional boxer and social media influencer with more than five million followers on Instagram. She is also the president of Raniza FC, a team which plays in the seven-a-side Kings League Américas.

Caceres would appear to be the replacement for Luke Woolfenden, who is a target of a number of Championship sides.

Earlier in the transfer window, the Blues were linked with a move for another Liga MX player, Deportivo Toluca midfielder Marcel Ruiz.





Maccaisgod added 09:39 - Aug 22

Woolfy obviously wants out, but is replacing him with this fella the answer?

Bazza8564 added 09:40 - Aug 22

Interesting, and if he's right footed it would seem yesterdays article on Wolfy to Coventry made sense....

itfc2024 added 09:40 - Aug 22

prebbs007 added 09:55 - Aug 22

Bert added 10:06 - Aug 22

MickMillsTash added 10:17 - Aug 22

South American nternational sounds encouraging

- the new Andrew Paz, Tarico or that winger Magilton signed?

Who will he play instead of ?

can he play out from the back?

How many bookings does he get a game ?

can he speak English ?

boysof1981 added 10:37 - Aug 22

boysof1981 added 10:38 - Aug 22

WestSussexBlue added 10:40 - Aug 22

No room for sentiment and Woolfy appears to be on his way. It almost feels like Kmc is building the next team from scratch, similar in many ways to what Sir Alex did at United over many successful years.

AJW1971 added 10:46 - Aug 22

Cookieboy added 10:57 - Aug 22

blues1 added 11:00 - Aug 22

