Watford Among Clubs Targeting Woolfenden

Friday, 22nd Aug 2025 09:48 TWTD understands Watford are among the Championship clubs keen to sign Blues central defender Luke Woolfenden. Earlier in the week, Coventry City had a bid rebuffed by the Blues, while Stoke City are believed to be another of the sides showing interest. We understand Watford are a serious contender for the 26-year-old’s signature with his departure before the window closes now looking all but certain. Long-term admirers Sheffield United, who were interested in January, are not thought to be among those in the running in this window. Yesterday, manager Kieran McKenna said he would like to keep Woolfenden, who came through the academy and was a regular in the back-to-back promotion-winning team, but that these “situations aren’t always simple”. Woolfenden signed a new contract which runs to the summer of 2027 with an option for a further year in January, which means the Blues should achieve a significant fee. From the player’s perspective, his opportunities at Town in the season ahead would appear limited with skipper Dara O’Shea the regular starter in his right-sided centre-half position. As TWTD revealed last week, the Blues are interested in Club América’s Uruguayan international Sebastian Caceres with a report earlier this morning indicating a bid as now been made.

Photo: TWTD



Alphawhiskey added 09:51 - Aug 22

Shame. Wolfy always puts a decent shift in.

Best of luck if he goes though. 4

ITFCMatt1 added 10:05 - Aug 22

Will be a shame to see him go, but think its best for him, he wants game time and we can't offer that 1

Bazza8564 added 10:06 - Aug 22

Feels very much like this is happening. I can't wait to see how much Mark Ashton gets for him now, two clubs competing.... 1

MickMillsTash added 10:20 - Aug 22

Given the McAteer price and bonkers prices- how much for Wolfy? 10Mill ?? and can Watford afford that ? 0

jas0999 added 10:51 - Aug 22

Disappointing, but not a surprise. Wish him well as his opportunities here seem very limited. Would be the right thing for his career. 0

PortmanSi added 10:59 - Aug 22

Pure profit under PSR. 0

Bluedocker added 11:05 - Aug 22

If he was good enough he would be playing week in week out... It's simple as that... 0

Bluedocker added 11:05 - Aug 22

Bluedocker added 11:05 - Aug 22

