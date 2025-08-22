Watford Among Clubs Targeting Woolfenden
Friday, 22nd Aug 2025 09:48
TWTD understands Watford are among the Championship clubs keen to sign Blues central defender Luke Woolfenden.
Earlier in the week, Coventry City had a bid rebuffed by the Blues, while Stoke City are believed to be another of the sides showing interest.
We understand Watford are a serious contender for the 26-year-old’s signature with his departure before the window closes now looking all but certain.
Long-term admirers Sheffield United, who were interested in January, are not thought to be among those in the running in this window.
Yesterday, manager Kieran McKenna said he would like to keep Woolfenden, who came through the academy and was a regular in the back-to-back promotion-winning team, but that these “situations aren’t always simple”.
Woolfenden signed a new contract which runs to the summer of 2027 with an option for a further year in January, which means the Blues should achieve a significant fee.
From the player’s perspective, his opportunities at Town in the season ahead would appear limited with skipper Dara O’Shea the regular starter in his right-sided centre-half position.
As TWTD revealed last week, the Blues are interested in Club América’s Uruguayan international Sebastian Caceres with a report earlier this morning indicating a bid as now been made.
Photo: TWTD
