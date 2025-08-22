Town Announce New Scholars
Friday, 22nd Aug 2025 11:27
Town have announced the 11 players starting their two-year full-time scholarships at the academy this season.
Among the 11 is keeper Joshua Bentley, a goalkeeper from South Woodham Ferrers in Essex, who joined the Blues as an 11-year-old from Billericay.
Harvey Ness is a right-back from Ipswich, who has been with the club since the U9s, while Kellyan Olawole is a centre-half from Salford, who signed for the Blues from Everton as an U17.
Another centre-back, Archie Brown, is from Southend and has been with Town since moving from Spurs as an U16.
A third central defender, Harvey Duggins, is from Harlow in Essex and was with Colchester until the U16s.
Central midfielder Indiana Pedder, from Aylesford in Kent, is another who joined the Blues from Tottenham, as an U17.
Joshua Hammond, another central midfielder, is from Bury St Edmunds and has been with the club since the U9s.
Jojo Enkotosia, from Enfield, also plays in central midfield and joined the club from the Whitestar Academy as an U14.
A fourth centre midfielder, Isaac Boakye-King, is from Woodbridge. He was with Southampton until the U16s.
Jayden Adetiba is a name which may already be familiar, the winger from Northfleet in Kent having signed from Arsenal just over a year ago.
At the end of last season, Nigeria-born Atiba won U17s caps with the United Arab Emirates, having already represented them at U16 level, having spent time living in Dubai as a child. He was spotted by the Gunners in 2018 while playing at a tournament in South Africa.
Striker Roman Burton-Yurevich is from Chelmsford and moved to the Blues as an U15 from Maldon & Tiptree.
Photo: ITFC
