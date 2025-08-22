McAteer: Familiar Faces Will Help Me Integrate

Friday, 22nd Aug 2025 12:13 New Blues signing Kasey McAteer says having plenty of familiar faces at the club will help him integrate into the squad following his £11.5 million-plus-add-ons move from Leicester City. The 23-year-old becomes the fifth senior Republic of Ireland international at Town, alongside skipper Dara O’Shea, Jack Taylor, Chieo Ogbene and Sammie Szmodics, while head of goalkeeping Rene Gilmartin is on the Ireland staff. In addition, he joined AFC Wimbledon on loan the same month that Ali Al-Hamadi moved to the Wombles and they played together for six months at Plough Lane. “I know a lot of the boys from Ireland, I know a few others from previous clubs as well,” McAteer told TownTV. “It’s always good when you’re coming into a group and you know players here already and they can give their advice and they were only giving good advice, so I knew it was a good place to come. I’ll see them in the coming days and hopefully we can get going together. It will help me integrate into a new group, knowing a few of the boys from Ireland. “They’ve all been great guys when I’ve been away with the national team, so hopefully I can come in and build on the bonds I’ve already got with those boys as well. As well as that, build with the players I don’t know so well. Very excited and can’t wait to meet them all.”

McAteer, who has signed a four-year deal, is making the first move of his career, having been at Leicester since he was eight. The Northampton-born forward admits it’s not easy to leave a club after such a long spell. “It’s tough, I can’t sit here and lie and say it’s not because it is, it’s really tough,” he continued. “But at the same time, I’ve had a great 14 years of my life there, that period has been great and I’ve enjoyed it. I love the club and I wish them nothing but success in the future. “But at this point in my career, it’s a good step for me, it’s a good place to come, an exciting place to come and it’s the best thing for me right now. It’s a no-brainer for me to come here.” The Foxes pipped the Blues to the Championship title in 2023/24 with the teams playing out two hard-fought draws in that campaign. “Tough games, it’s never an easy game against Ipswich,” he recalled. “I think in the Champ season two years ago we had two 1-1 draws, they were both really tough games with the fans really up for it as well, on both sides, which was great and to be a part of it was really good. “It’s a good place to come. My best friend’s dad’s from Ipswich, so he’s going to be buzzing when he sees this. I just can’t wait to get going now.” In May, McAteer achieved a milestone in his former club’s 2-0 victory over the Blues: “It was my first Premier League goal, hopefully not my last. It was great to get, obviously against Ipswich not so great, but that happened. “Hopefully I can build on that, score as many goals as I possibly can in the season ahead at Ipswich.” He says he’s kept an eye on Town with the Blues and Foxes having been on similar journeys over the last two years. “When you get promoted from the Championship, you’re always looking at the other two and how they’re doing,” he said. “Last season, we all struggled because we all know what the Premier League is and it’s relentless. “This season I imagine the aim is to get promoted again, all the boys will be pushing to do that day in, day out as well as the manager and the staff and that’s what I’ve come to do myself. “I want to aspire to be the best I can be and the best version of myself I can bring. And hopefully if I can bring that to the squad, then we’re on a good path.” Having had a taste of the Premier League last season, McAteer is looking to make a return. “I loved it, the time I got to play I loved it,” he added. “Every young boy dreams of playing in the Premier League. I hope I can add to that in the future. “That’s where I aspire to be and hopefully that’s where this club will be at this time next season. That’s what we’ll aspire to achieve and we’ll work hard day in, day out to achieve that.”

Photo: ITFC



