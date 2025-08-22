Town Caceres Bid Rejected - Report
Friday, 22nd Aug 2025 13:01
Town’s offer to to Mexican side Club América for Uruguayan international Sebastian Caceres is reported to have been turned down.
TWTD revealed that Caceres was a Blues target a week ago with news of a bid having been made emerging earlier today.
According to Fox Sports Mexico, the offer, along with one from Russian side Spartak Moscow, has been rebuffed by the Liga MX side with various reports indicating that they viewed the bid as very low. Club América are reported to value him at $10 million (£7.5 million). Discussions are understood to be continuing.
Caceres it’s said isn’t ruling out staying in Mexico and playing regularly for another year in order to secure a place in next summer’s Uruguay World Cup squad.
TWTD understands initial contact with the Liga MX side and the player was made more than a week ago.
The 25-year-old joined his current side from hometown club Liverpool Montevideo in 2020.
Having played for his country at U18, U20, U22 and U23 levels, the 5ft 11in tall centre-back has gone on to win 20 caps at full level.
While with his current club he has won three Primera División titles, a Campeón de Campeones and a Supercopa MX.
The central defender’s partner Alana Flores is a professional boxer and social media influencer with more than five million followers on Instagram. She is also the president of Raniza FC, a team which plays in the seven-a-side Kings League Américas.
Caceres would appear to be the replacement for Luke Woolfenden, who is a target of a number of Championship sides.
Earlier in the transfer window, the Blues were linked with a move for another Liga MX player, Deportivo Toluca midfielder Marcel Ruiz.
Photo: Reuters
