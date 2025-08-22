Baggott Signs New Deal

Friday, 22nd Aug 2025 13:38 Town central defender Elkan Baggott has signed a new deal which runs to the summer of 2028. The 22-year-old has made six starts and one senior appearance for the Blues, scoring one goal. The Indonesia international has spent time on loan at King’s Lynn, Gillingham, Cheltenham, Bristol Rovers and last season Blackpool, and looks set to be sent out for another spell again this season. The Bangkok-born, Colchester-raised centre-half was previously contracted to this summer but with the deal having an option for an additional year.

Photo: Matchday Images



Monkey_Blue added 13:45 - Aug 22

I think he has huge potential if only he can get a full season in the bank to push him on 4

Monkey_Blue added 13:45 - Aug 22

jazzback added 13:52 - Aug 22

He's 22, he should be pushing for first team games by now. If he goes out on loan who does it benefit. Sorry but time has come to move him on. -1

jazzback added 13:52 - Aug 22

jazzback added 13:52 - Aug 22

jazzback added 13:52 - Aug 22

jazzback added 13:52 - Aug 22

jazzback added 13:52 - Aug 22

Andy32Cracknell added 13:58 - Aug 22

I would rather the squad position been given to him instead of signing Kipre on loan. 0

Edmundo added 13:58 - Aug 22

A lower Championship team: maybe QPR, who we play last, (so if he's a star for them, he can sit it out whilst we get the 3 points needed for promotion!) 0

Blue_Moses added 14:05 - Aug 22

Does anyone know how old he is? 1

positivity added 14:11 - Aug 22

still an under-23, i think! 0

Rootshall91 added 14:19 - Aug 22

I’ve never seen him olay but Steve Bruce rates him and he must be quite a good judge of a centre back. I’d prefer him to get game time with us rather than signing the South American fella. Save our money for a central midfielder and a number 9. 0

