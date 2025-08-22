Baggott Signs New Deal
Friday, 22nd Aug 2025 13:38
Town central defender Elkan Baggott has signed a new deal which runs to the summer of 2028.
The 22-year-old has made six starts and one senior appearance for the Blues, scoring one goal.
The Indonesia international has spent time on loan at King’s Lynn, Gillingham, Cheltenham, Bristol Rovers and last season Blackpool, and looks set to be sent out for another spell again this season.
The Bangkok-born, Colchester-raised centre-half was previously contracted to this summer but with the deal having an option for an additional year.
