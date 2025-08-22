U18s at Fulham

Friday, 22nd Aug 2025 16:21

Town’s U18s are in action away against Fulham at the Cottagers’ Motspur Park training ground on Saturday afternoon (KO midday).

The young Blues, who are coached by David Wright and Matt Pooley, will be looking to bounce back from last week’s 5-0 home defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

Meanwhile, the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup first round tie at Hadleigh United will be played on Wednesday 17th September (KO 7.45pm). The Blues usually field an U18s team augmented by one or two older players in the competition.





Photo: Matchday Images