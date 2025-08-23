Club America President Confirms Cáceres Bid Turned Down

Saturday, 23rd Aug 2025 09:55 Santiago Baños, the president of Club América, has confirmed his club has turned down an offer for central defender Sebastian Cáceres but that he won’t stand in the way of players who want to move on. TWTD revealed that Caceres was a Blues target more than a week ago with news of a bid having been made emerging yesterday. That offer was subsequently turned down, as had been the case with a bid from Spartak Moscow. “Doors are open at the club for players who want to leave, no one is indispensable,” Baños told ESPN Mexico. “The player who is not comfortable has the doors open. “We are not going to give them away because it is not a question of weakening us, but as long as there is an agreement between the club, the club that buys and agreement with both parties, we will carry out a negotiation.” He added: “For Cáceres, there was an offer, but not within the parameters we expect for a player who has been here for a long time. Until they close the transfer windows in different parts of the world we can’t confirm [whether there will be] any more exits or ins.” Club América are reported to value Cáceres at $10 million (£7.5 million). Discussions are understood to be continuing. Reports elsewhere yesterday claimed Cáceres would be interested in a move to the Championship, seeing it as a gateway to forging a career in Europe. TWTD understands initial contact with the Liga MX side and the player was made more than a week ago. The 25-year-old joined his current side from hometown club Liverpool Montevideo in 2020. Having played for his country at U18, U20, U22 and U23 levels, the 5ft 11in tall centre-back has gone on to win 20 caps at full level. While with his current club he has won three Primera División titles, a Campeón de Campeones and a Supercopa MX. The central defender’s partner Alana Flores is a professional boxer and social media influencer with more than five million followers on Instagram. She is also the president of Raniza FC, a team which plays in the seven-a-side Kings League Américas. Cáceres would appear to be the replacement for Luke Woolfenden, who is a target of a number of Championship sides. Earlier in the transfer window, the Blues were linked with a move for another Liga MX player, Deportivo Toluca midfielder Marcel Ruiz. Meanwhile, Norwegian international forward Sindre Walle Egeli has started following Town and Ed Sheeran on Instagram. Last week, the Blues were reported to have made a €20 million (£17.2 million) to Danish club FC Nordsjælland for the 19-year-old Norway international with discussions believed to have been continuing.

Photo: Reuters



