Town Unchanged But McAteer and Akpom on Bench
Saturday, 23rd Aug 2025 13:57
Town boss Kieran McKenna has named an unchanged side for this afternoon’s game against Preston North End at Deepdale with new signings Kasey McAteer and Chuba Akpom on the bench.
Alex Palmer continues on goal behind a back four of, from the right, Ben Johnson, skipper Dara O’Shea, Jacob Greaves and Leif Davis.
Jack Taylor and Azor Matusiwa are the midfield pairing behind Jack Clarke on the right, Sammie Szmodics in the middle and Jaden Philogene on the left. George Hirst makes his 50th Town start as the number nine.
McAteer is on the bench at Deepdale for the second week running having been an 86th-minute sub in Leicester’s 2-1 defeat to the Lilywhites last Saturday.
Akpom is among the Blues subs for the first time since joining the club on loan from Ajax.
Preston also name an unchanged side following their victory over the Foxes with neither ex-Blues Will Keane, who is injured, or Dai Cornell in the 20-man squad.
Preston: Iversen, Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Valentin, Whiteman (c), McCann, Small, Devine, Smith, Osmajic. Subs: Walton, Offiah, Lindsay, Vukcevic, Thordarson, Carroll, Jebbison, Dobbin, Gryba,
Ipswich: Palmer, Johnson, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, Clarke, Szmodics, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Young, Woolfenden, Kipre, Cajuste, Ogbene, Chaplin, McAteer, Akpom. Referee: Matthew Donohue (Manchester).
Photo: ITFC
