Town Unchanged But McAteer and Akpom on Bench

Saturday, 23rd Aug 2025 13:57 Town boss Kieran McKenna has named an unchanged side for this afternoon’s game against Preston North End at Deepdale with new signings Kasey McAteer and Chuba Akpom on the bench. Alex Palmer continues on goal behind a back four of, from the right, Ben Johnson, skipper Dara O’Shea, Jacob Greaves and Leif Davis. Jack Taylor and Azor Matusiwa are the midfield pairing behind Jack Clarke on the right, Sammie Szmodics in the middle and Jaden Philogene on the left. George Hirst makes his 50th Town start as the number nine. McAteer is on the bench at Deepdale for the second week running having been an 86th-minute sub in Leicester’s 2-1 defeat to the Lilywhites last Saturday. Akpom is among the Blues subs for the first time since joining the club on loan from Ajax. Preston also name an unchanged side following their victory over the Foxes with neither ex-Blues Will Keane, who is injured, or Dai Cornell in the 20-man squad. Preston: Iversen, Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Valentin, Whiteman (c), McCann, Small, Devine, Smith, Osmajic. Subs: Walton, Offiah, Lindsay, Vukcevic, Thordarson, Carroll, Jebbison, Dobbin, Gryba, Ipswich: Palmer, Johnson, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, Clarke, Szmodics, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Young, Woolfenden, Kipre, Cajuste, Ogbene, Chaplin, McAteer, Akpom. Referee: Matthew Donohue (Manchester).

Photo: ITFC



ImAbeliever added 14:03 - Aug 23

That’s starting to look quite decent imho. 4

ImAbeliever added 14:03 - Aug 23

Good luck to the newbies. 2

blue86 added 14:06 - Aug 23

Come on Town! Let's snatch 3 points here. I admit, I have been one of Jack Clarkes biggest critics since he joined. I hope he finds his mojo soon and possibly scores today, there is a player in there as he was decent at Sunderland. Going for a late 2-1 win to Town. 1

howsey51 added 14:08 - Aug 23

For all the complaining about our transfer business- that is looking a strong bench to be fair. 6

Edmundo added 14:19 - Aug 23

Forget the transfer nonsense for 90 minutes. COYB 0

DavoIPB added 14:25 - Aug 23

Bench looks stronger than the starting 11. Be good to see some early subs. 2

TimmyH added 14:35 - Aug 23

Why isn't Cajuste starting? Taylor offers little... 0

stevelincsexile added 14:38 - Aug 23

Humphries should be on the bench, why two center backs? 1

jas0999 added 14:40 - Aug 23

Bench definitely looks stronger this week, but still need three or four in, especially with Wolfe likely to go. 1

