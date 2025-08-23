McKenna: A Lot of Growth in New Signing McAteer

Saturday, 23rd Aug 2025 18:52 Town boss Kieran McKenna has been outlining why he brought Leicester City forward Kasey McAteer to Portman Road, the 23-year-old having made his debut as a sub in the 1-0 defeat at Preston. Republic of Ireland international McAteer moved from the Foxes, with whom he had been since he was eight, for £11.5 million, signing a four-year deal. “I think he’s a good profile for us as a club in terms that he’s young, 23, a really good age,” McKenna said. “He’s had some really good experiences at the top end of the Championship and the Premier League. “A lot of growth still in him, I think. He was physically a late developer, so he’s already got good strength for his speed and power but I think he’s going to get stronger and more powerful, and he’s already capable of delivering really good outputs from a physical point of view. “Of course, his profile on the right-hand side is something that we’re a little bit short of at the moment in terms of straight line speed, physical threat, box threat, defending set plays, attacking set plays and attacking aerial balls. With Wes [Burns] still injured and Chieo [Ogbene] still very much on the comeback, we’re a little bit shorter on those qualities than we like to be. “So he brings that profile to the group, good energy to the group, a good lad and room still to grow. “We’re looking forward to working with him and hopefully he’ll have a big part to play this year and in the years ahead.”

Photo: ITFC



