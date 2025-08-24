U18s Beaten at Fulham

Sunday, 24th Aug 2025 10:05 Town’s U18s fell to their second heavy U18 Premier League defeat of the season as they were beaten 4-0 by Fulham at Motspur Park yesterday. The young Blues, who had been defeated 5-0 at home by West Brom in their season opener last week, went behind on 16 when Aidan Evans netted his first of the afternoon, his second coming 11 minutes later. Tarrell Cavell’s cross which deflected off Town defender Archie Brown made it 3-0 two minutes before the hour, then Brodie Dair added the fourth from the penalty spot in the 76th minute. Town’s XI included 16-year-old midfielder Ziyad Mandey, who was previously with Wolves. The U18s, who are coached by David Wright and Matt Pooley, are next in action in their first U18 Premier League Cup group game at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday afternoon (KO 3pm). Meanwhile, the Suffolk Premier Cup first round tie at Hadleigh United has been rescheduled for Tuesday 23rd September (KO 7.45pm). The Blues usually field an U18s side augmented with one or two older players in the tournament. U18s: Bentley, Brown, Brouwers, Olawole, Mandey (Farrington 62), Wood, Sains, Unadike (Boakye-King 62), Compton (Adebayo 62), Pedder, Eze (Burton-Yurevich 77). Unused: Wreford.

Photo: Action Images



trncbluearmy added 11:15 - Aug 24

Going to be out of our depth for a while,

but no bad thing shows us were we need to be 0

