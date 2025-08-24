U21s at Leeds

Town’s U21s are in action away against Leeds United at their Thorp Arch training ground this afternoon (1pm).

John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side will be looking to build on last weekend’s 4-3 victory over Derby County at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Tudor Mendel (pictured) netted a brace in that game with skipper Tommy Taylor and Malta U21s international forward Josh Pitts bagging the other two.

The Leeds youngsters won their opening game of the season 3-0 at Aston Villa.





Photo: Matchday Images