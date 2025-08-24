Barbrook Nets Winner For U21s at Leeds

Sunday, 24th Aug 2025 16:22 Town’s U21s maintained their impressive start to their inaugural Premier League 2 campaign with a 3-2 victory over Leeds United at their Thorp Arch training ground this afternoon, Fin Barbrook netting the winning goal nine minutes from time. The Whites took the lead in the ninth minute through Harry Gray, but Blues skipper Tommy Taylor levelled five minutes later, then gave Town the lead with his second of the game on 20. Leeds got back on terms in the 54th minute through Alfie Cresswell but, after Ashton Boswell had struck the bar, Barbrook nodded the winner on 81. John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side have a 100 per cent record from their first two matches having beaten Derby County 4-3 in their curtain-raiser at Colchester’s JobServe Community Stadium last weekend. The U21s are in action again on Friday when they host Southampton, again in Colchester (KO 7pm). Leeds: Mahady, Dudley, Lienou, Cresswell (c), Lopata-White, Enahoro-Marcus (Howson 85), Douglas, Chadwick, Gray, Pickles, Bird (McDonald 33) (Brockie 85). Unused: Ombang, Pirie. Town: Gray, Babb, Boswell (Lewis 66), Mthunzi, Baggott, Turner (Morgan 77), Mendel, Barbrook, Taylor (c), Carr, Ayinde (Pitts 85). Unused: Barrett, Shabazz-Edwards.

Photo: Matchday Images



brian_a_mul added 17:04 - Aug 24

Gray, Baggot, Mendel, Barbrook and Taylor looks a very strong spine to the U21 team.

Well done to the young lads!



Id expect to see many of the U21 getting loaned out. Enjoy this team while we can! 1

IP9 added 17:13 - Aug 24

Barbrook is no worse than Taylor. If you’re old enough, you’re good enough. As proven by Max Dowman yesterday… 1

