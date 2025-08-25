Hirst in Scotland Squad
Monday, 25th Aug 2025 13:42
Town striker George Hirst has been named in the Scotland squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Denmark and Belarus next month.
Steve Clarke’s side face the Danes in Copenhagen on Friday 5th September and Belarus in Zalaegerszeg on the following Monday.
Hirst has previously won four full caps and scored his first goal in the 4-0 friendly victory in Liechtenstein in June.
Blues keeper Ciaran Slicker, who won his first cap as a sub in the friendly against Iceland in the summer, is not included.
Slicker is currently on loan at Barnet and has kept clean sheets in each of his last two matches as the Bees won back-to-back away games at Swindon, 2-0, and Cheltenham, 1-0.
Scotland: Zander Clark Heart of Midlothian, Angus Gunn Nottingham Forest, Liam Kelly Rangers, Grant Hanley Hibernian, Jack Hendry Al-Ettifaq, Aaron Hickey Brentford, Dom Hyam Blackburn Rovers, Max Johnston SK Sturm Graz, Scott McKenna GNK Dinamo Zagreb, Anthony Ralston Celtic, Andy Robertson Liverpool, John Souttar Rangers, Kieran Tierney Celtic, Ryan Christie AFC Bournemouth, Lewis Ferguson Bologna, Ben Gannon Doak AFC Bournemouth, Billy Gilmour SSC Napoli, John McGinn Aston Villa, Kenny McLean Norwich City, Scott McTominay SSC Napoli, Lennon Miller Udinese, Che Adams Torino, Kieron Bowie Hibernian, Lyndon Dykes Birmingham City, George Hirst Ipswich Town.
