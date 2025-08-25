Anglia TV Commentator Harrison Dies

Monday, 25th Aug 2025 15:54 Gerry Harrison, presenter and commentator on Anglia TV’s Match of the Week during the 1970s and 1980s, has died, aged 89. Harrison’s voice was the soundtrack to many of the Blues’ greatest games during the Sir Bobby Robson era, presenting and commentating Match of the Week, the regional highlights programme on a Sunday afternoon, until the show ended in 1983. He also commentated for ITV at six World Cups. Born in Upminster, Harrison had a spell as a player at Altrincham in the Cheshire League in the early 1960s having and been an Army second lieutenant and a reporter with the Daily Express. He started his broadcasting career at BBC Radio Merseyside and, having left Anglia after 24 years in 1993, later worked for BSB, Eurosport, British Aerospace Sportscast and Screensport. Harrison was the executive producer at IMG when they moved into football production in the 1990s and worked for FIFA Films. In 2011, he interviewed members of the 1981 UEFA Cup-winning squad at an event to celebrate the 30th anniversary at the Corn Exchange.

Photo: Anglia TV



cooper4england added 15:56 - Aug 25

Big part of my childhood when life seemed so much simpler and the football so great. RIP 12

Vancouver_Blue added 15:58 - Aug 25

Definitely was Norwich biased, but in the 70's his coverage was better than nothing. RIP 1

Radlett_blue added 16:02 - Aug 25

I met Gerry Harrison in 1972 when autograph hunting after an Ipswich - Arsenal game. He seemed a really nice guy, taking a genuine interest in what teenagers thought about the game & he agreed with me that Colin Viljoen had been Town's best player on the day.

RIP. 3

Boncho95 added 16:04 - Aug 25

I echo that sentiment cooper4england, reminds me of my dad and I watching highlights on a Sunday afternoon, happy days. RIP Gerry 3

BobbyBell added 16:06 - Aug 25

Yes he had a soft spot for Norwich but he was very fair with his Ipswich commentaries. I seem to remember that he once interviewed Bobby Robson during a match and Ipswich scored and Bobby missed it. I seem to recall him saying "I missed it, thanks very much Gerry". RIP Gerry 1

flykickingbybgunn added 16:08 - Aug 25

He was based in Norwich. His heart was in Norwich but still at least tried to be independant.

Did not always succeed.

RIP Gerry. 0

Bert added 16:09 - Aug 25

A great commentary voice and one that I grew up with. If he was biased towards Norwich I certainly didn’t notice it. 7

parhamblue added 16:11 - Aug 25

RIP Gerry. Thoughts with the family.

He also covered matches for The Times as well as Anglia TV, doubling up for so many of our midweek away games in Europe. I know that he loved those trips and the friendship and forever memories that came from them.

1

blueoutlook added 16:22 - Aug 25

Boncho95, yes I’m the same. Used to watch them on a Sunday with my Dad,who passed 14 years ago. Brings back good memories and as someone else said,life was so much simpler then. Very fair commentator, they don’t make them like that nowadays. 3

carlisleaway added 16:24 - Aug 25

Not Norwich biased, Ipswich fan at heart

RIP Gerry remember him well in the 60/70s 0

Carberry added 16:31 - Aug 25

Fantastic professional and a top guy. We were lucky to grow up with his commentaries. When you think back, what a service all the ITV regions offered to their viewers. 2

1960H added 16:43 - Aug 25

RIP Gerry, as others have said a voice from my childhood has now gone, I used to sit and watch Anglia TV on a Sunday afternoon, personally I liked his commentaries he never got over excited unlike the prats we have to endure these days, have to say I never really noticed any Norwich bias. 0

Broadbent23 added 16:45 - Aug 25

That's another local sporting legend gone. Our matches on TV felt like gold when GH was commentating. Rest in peace. 0

