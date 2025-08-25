Anglia TV Commentator Harrison Dies
Monday, 25th Aug 2025 15:54
Gerry Harrison, presenter and commentator on Anglia TV’s Match of the Week during the 1970s and 1980s, has died, aged 89.
Harrison’s voice was the soundtrack to many of the Blues’ greatest games during the Sir Bobby Robson era, presenting and commentating Match of the Week, the regional highlights programme on a Sunday afternoon, until the show ended in 1983. He also commentated for ITV at six World Cups.
Born in Upminster, Harrison had a spell as a player at Altrincham in the Cheshire League in the early 1960s having and been an Army second lieutenant and a reporter with the Daily Express.
He started his broadcasting career at BBC Radio Merseyside and, having left Anglia after 24 years in 1993, later worked for BSB, Eurosport, British Aerospace Sportscast and Screensport.
Harrison was the executive producer at IMG when they moved into football production in the 1990s and worked for FIFA Films.
In 2011, he interviewed members of the 1981 UEFA Cup-winning squad at an event to celebrate the 30th anniversary at the Corn Exchange.
Photo: Anglia TV
