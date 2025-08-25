Egeli: I Know There's a Town Bid, Up to the Clubs to Agree
Monday, 25th Aug 2025 21:20
FC Nordsjælland’s forward Sindre Walle Egeli says he’s aware of Town’s bid for him and it’s up the clubs whether they can agree a deal
Just over a week ago, the Blues were reported to be close to a €20 million (£17.2 million) move for the 19-year-old Norwegian international.
Discussions were believed to be continuing but with little new emerging, however, Egeli spoke to the media following this evening’s 1-0 victory over Viborg in which he scored the only goal in the fourth minute.
Asked whether the match was his last in a Nordsjælland jersey, he told Danish website Bold: “We'll see. Maybe it was. It's not up to me.”
Quizzed on whether he was aware of Town’s interest, he added: “Yes, I know there’s a bid, then it's up to the clubs and see if they can agree.
“It is certainly exciting that the club has made a bid. But I don't think about it much. I am thinking of FC Nordsjælland and my performance here.”
Walle Egeli says he is ready for his next step and can see himself playing in England: “Yeah, it's always been my dream.”
The Larvik-born right-sided forward joined Nordsjælland’s academy from Sandefjord in 2022 and since then has made 43 appearances, scoring 11 goals and picking up 10 assists.
Photo: Claus Birch
