Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Egeli: I Know There's a Town Bid, Up to the Clubs to Agree
Monday, 25th Aug 2025 21:20

FC Nordsjælland’s forward Sindre Walle Egeli says he’s aware of Town’s bid for him and it’s up the clubs whether they can agree a deal

Just over a week ago, the Blues were reported to be close to a €20 million (£17.2 million) move for the 19-year-old Norwegian international.

Discussions were believed to be continuing but with little new emerging, however, Egeli spoke to the media following this evening’s 1-0 victory over Viborg in which he scored the only goal in the fourth minute.

Asked whether the match was his last in a Nordsjælland jersey, he told Danish website Bold: “We'll see. Maybe it was. It's not up to me.”

Quizzed on whether he was aware of Town’s interest, he added: “Yes, I know there’s a bid, then it's up to the clubs and see if they can agree.

“It is certainly exciting that the club has made a bid. But I don't think about it much. I am thinking of FC Nordsjælland and my performance here.”

Walle Egeli says he is ready for his next step and can see himself playing in England: “Yeah, it's always been my dream.”

The Larvik-born right-sided forward joined Nordsjælland’s academy from Sandefjord in 2022 and since then has made 43 appearances, scoring 11 goals and picking up 10 assists.


Photo: Claus Birch



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



ArnieM added 21:24 - Aug 25
Oh, so not dead in the water yet then. Brilliant. Come on Town get this over the line.
1

Vancouver_Blue added 21:26 - Aug 25
Sounds like Haarland MkII, let's get this done Mark Ashton
0

Vancouver_Blue added 21:26 - Aug 25
Sounds like Haarland MkII, let's get this done Mark Ashton
0

Vancouver_Blue added 21:26 - Aug 25
Sounds like Haarland MkII, let's get this done Mark Ashton
0

dirtydingusmagee added 21:26 - Aug 25
Get it done
1

poet added 21:30 - Aug 25
I sincerely hope that we don’t let this guy slip through our fingers, and it turns out to be yet another false dawn.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 298 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls





About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025