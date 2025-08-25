Egeli: I Know There's a Town Bid, Up to the Clubs to Agree

Monday, 25th Aug 2025 21:20 FC Nordsjælland’s forward Sindre Walle Egeli says he’s aware of Town’s bid for him and it’s up the clubs whether they can agree a deal Just over a week ago, the Blues were reported to be close to a €20 million (£17.2 million) move for the 19-year-old Norwegian international. Discussions were believed to be continuing but with little new emerging, however, Egeli spoke to the media following this evening’s 1-0 victory over Viborg in which he scored the only goal in the fourth minute. Asked whether the match was his last in a Nordsjælland jersey, he told Danish website Bold: “We'll see. Maybe it was. It's not up to me.” Quizzed on whether he was aware of Town’s interest, he added: “Yes, I know there’s a bid, then it's up to the clubs and see if they can agree. “It is certainly exciting that the club has made a bid. But I don't think about it much. I am thinking of FC Nordsjælland and my performance here.” Walle Egeli says he is ready for his next step and can see himself playing in England: “Yeah, it's always been my dream.” The Larvik-born right-sided forward joined Nordsjælland’s academy from Sandefjord in 2022 and since then has made 43 appearances, scoring 11 goals and picking up 10 assists.

Photo: Claus Birch



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ArnieM added 21:24 - Aug 25

Oh, so not dead in the water yet then. Brilliant. Come on Town get this over the line. 1

Vancouver_Blue added 21:26 - Aug 25

Sounds like Haarland MkII, let's get this done Mark Ashton 0

Vancouver_Blue added 21:26 - Aug 25

Sounds like Haarland MkII, let's get this done Mark Ashton 0

Vancouver_Blue added 21:26 - Aug 25

Sounds like Haarland MkII, let's get this done Mark Ashton 0

dirtydingusmagee added 21:26 - Aug 25

Get it done 1

poet added 21:30 - Aug 25

I sincerely hope that we don’t let this guy slip through our fingers, and it turns out to be yet another false dawn. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments