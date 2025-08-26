U18s at Forest in Premier League Cup

Tuesday, 26th Aug 2025 10:05

Town’s U18s get their U18 Premier League Cup group campaign under way this afternoon when they take on Nottingham Forest at their Nigel Doughty Academy (KO 3pm).

The young Blues are also grouped with Sunderland and West Ham United in the competition.

Teams play one another once home or away with the winners and best runners-up going into the quarter-finals.

David Wright and Matt Pooley’s side have had a bruising start to life in the U18 Premier League having lost 5-0 at home to West Brom and then 4-0 at Fulham in their opening two fixtures.





Photo: TWTD