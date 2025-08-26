Quintet in Ireland Squad

Tuesday, 26th Aug 2025 10:37 Skipper Dara O’Shea, Jack Taylor, Chieo Ogbene, Sammie Szmodics and new signing Kasey McAteer have all been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for their World Cup qualifiers next month. Ireland host the Hungarians at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday 6th September, then travel to take on Armenia in Yerevan on the following Tuesday. O’Shea has previously won 35 full caps, Taylor five, Ogbene 24, scoring four times, Szmodics 10 and McAteer six, netting one international goal. Former Blues loanee Troy Parrott is also in Heimir Hallgrímsson’s party. Town last had five players named in the same international squad ahead of England's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg in October 1977, Trevor Whymark, Kevin Beattie, Brian Talbot, Paul Mariner and Clive Woods. Skipper Mick Mills would have been a sixth but for injury. Mariner, Whymark, who came off the bench to make his debut, and Beattie, also a sub, winning his ninth and final cap, all played in the 2-0 victory with Talbot and Woods unused.

Photo: Andrew Surma/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Bluewhiteboy added 11:13 - Aug 26

That Tuesday at armenia is brutal. 7/8hr flight wipes out Wednesday. Then Thursday back with squad before game Friday night game.



Hopefully our boys feel "niggles" after game in Dublin to avoid the long travel 0

WeWereZombies added 11:13 - Aug 26

Ah, our not quite second string quintet, delightful. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments