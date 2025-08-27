Palmer: Everyone's Gutted For Conor

Wednesday, 27th Aug 2025 10:08 by Kallum Brisset Alex Palmer says the Town squad are all gutted for teammate Conor Townsend, the left-back likely having been ruled out for the season with a serious knee injury. Townsend damaged his ACL during the pre-season victory over French side AJ Auxerre less than a week before the Championship season kicked off with a 1-1 draw at Birmingham City. Goalkeeper Palmer, whose relationship with Townsend stretches back to when they were teammates at West Bromwich Albion, conceded that the defender will be a big miss. “He’s a big part of the group,” he said. “He’s a great guy to have around, a bundle of positivity and that’s what will help him get back even sooner, fingers crossed. “Everyone’s obviously gutted for him because of what he brings to the group, his experience and character. Seeing him around the place, it’s good for him to feel part of it and that’s what will help him. He’s very much well-liked here.” Townsend is not the only former West Brom man in the Blues’ squad, with Cédric Kipré and David Button both joining the club this summer after previously having spells with the Baggies. Centre-back Kipré stands at 6ft 4in tall, but Palmer says his ability on the ball is just as good as the obvious physical attributes he brings to the Town defence. He said: “I’d say that’s one of his main strengths, he’s very good on the ball and sees a lot of passes that centre-halves don’t see. “The size of him, he’s also a monster as well so that’s why he’s so suited to that physical side and what the manager expects him to be as a player in this team.

“There’s a few lads that know him already that have played with him so it’s someone that can come in and feel comfortable in the environment straight away.” On fellow goalkeeper Button, Palmer added: “We’ve got a great relationship knowing him for a number of years at West Brom. “We get on well and he’s added good things to the goalkeeper department with his experiences and how he is as a goalkeeper and as a person. I’m really enjoying having him here.” While Palmer is clearly the first-choice goalkeeper under Kieran McKenna, Button serves as able deputy alongside long-serving double-promotion winner Christian Walton. Meanwhile, Cieran Slicker is currently on loan at League Two side Barnet, a move that Palmer is pleased about given his own previous experiences on loan as a younger player. “Like you see with a lot of goalkeepers including myself, I had a number of loan spells before the age of 26 when I made my debut for West Brom,” he said. “As a goalkeeper, you need to play games. Being that position where there’s only one player that can play, it’s important to be able to go out to different leagues, whether it’s the National League or wherever, it’s just important to play games. “Goalkeepers need to see different situations and be involved in different situations. Slicks was really champing at the bit to do that and show the talent that he’s got because he has got talent, he’s a very good goalkeeper.” Slicker, who has kept back-to-back clean sheets in his last two games for the Bees, is yet to make a league appearance for the Blues but has earned his first senior cap for Scotland following a period in their U21s set-up, in which he often captained. Coming on as a substitute during the Tartan Army’s friendly defeat to Iceland in June, Slicker endured a difficult evening which ultimately ended in a 3-1 defeat. “He was fine,” Palmer said on Slicker’s return from international duty. “It was obviously a tough moment for him and a big moment for him, but it shows how football is sometimes all of a sudden. “You don’t think you’re anywhere near it and then all of a sudden you’re thrown into it. It’s one of those ones where you never know what’s around the corner so it’s just making sure you’re ready for it. “He was fine, he’s a good lad, everyone loves him here and it’s only going to make him stronger as a person not only as a goalkeeper.” Palmer has often been spotted in training videos, particularly during pre-season, wearing specialised goggles that are designed to limit your peripheral vision and improve decision-making skills. Asked what purpose they serve, he responded: “It’s a training aid. I’ve not really used them too much, but supposedly they’re meant to increase reaction times when you take them off. You can’t really see to the side, you’re walking into things and people so it was quite an interesting thing. “Nowadays, football is changing so much and there’s so much out there that can either help or hinder you in a way, but I think you’ve got to be open-minded to everything and to try new stuff. “As football evolves, things like that will evolve. Like with all the science that’s coming out now, it’s how we can get those one per cents and how many of those one per cents we can get from different little things like that.” Away from football, Palmer has long spoken about his keen interest in playing other sports, recently claiming he could become a professional at padel, a racquet sport that has become increasingly popular in recent years. The 29-year-old said: “That one was a weird one because the question wasn’t really straightforward, we didn’t know whether it was from now or from when we were a kid. “As a kid, I had that background of playing multiple sports. If I wasn’t playing football, I’d play something else. I wasn’t the greatest in school, I gave my best but I always wanted to be outside and playing different kinds of sports, whether that was football, cricket or rugby. “It’s a game that’s evolving really quickly, padel. It’s becoming so popular and it’s popping up here, there and everywhere. "There’s a bunch of lads that get involved here and it’s a good thing to have for that social element off the pitch, it only helps as a team. It’s something that I enjoy playing, it gives you that little breakaway for an hour or two, and it’s good for you as well. “You need a player to play next to you that needs to be half decent as well. My partner was Slicks but now he’s gone, so I need to recruit another partner.”

Photo: TWTD



Dissboyitfc added 10:10 - Aug 27

Gutted for Connor, big loss! 0

jazzback added 10:13 - Aug 27

He could really of pushed Davis this season, big loss 0

90z added 10:16 - Aug 27

Anyone know what's happened with Somto Boniface?

He was on the bench a few times nearer the end of last season. But I havnt seen him feature during pre season. Im sure he was cover for left back. 0

ITFCMatt1 added 10:24 - Aug 27

90z. he also has a knee injury, which i assume was a fairly serious one as he has completely missed pre season and not back in the u21s yet 1

PortmanTerrorist added 10:39 - Aug 27

Whilst sad for Conor, there is no news here. Club media team using this to deflect lack of transfer activity it seems. 1

ArnieM added 10:41 - Aug 27

Town dont do "simple" injuries do they! So frustrating.. . 0

jas0999 added 10:44 - Aug 27

I feel very sorry for Conor - but this sadly is a rehash of old news.



The big question for me right now, is where are the top quality signings? Sunday- Tuesday passed without so much as a new link. 0

