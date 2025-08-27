Town Among Clubs Linked With Manchester City Right-Back
Wednesday, 27th Aug 2025 11:07
Town are among a number of clubs being linked with Manchester City right-back Issa Kaboré.
The Blues, Leicester, Hamburg and Paris FC are showing interest, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, with City preferring to sell but also open to a loan. Earlier in the summer, Kaboré was reported to have held talks with Southampton.
Burkino Faso international Kaboré moved to the Etihad for £4 million from Belgian side Mechelen in 2020 but is yet to make a senior appearance for Pep Guardiola’s team.
The 49-times-capped full-back, who has also operated further forward on the flanks, has spent much of his time out on loan having had spells at Troyes and Marseille in France, Luton Town during their Premier League campaign, Benfica in Portugal and for the second half of last season in the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen.
It would be a surprise if Town were to be showing interest in a right-back with that area of the squad well covered. Left-back is more of a concern with Conor Townsend out for the season having suffered an ACL injury.
Photo: Ulrik Pedersen via Reuters Connect
