Town Among Clubs Linked With Manchester City Right-Back

Wednesday, 27th Aug 2025 11:07 Town are among a number of clubs being linked with Manchester City right-back Issa Kaboré. The Blues, Leicester, Hamburg and Paris FC are showing interest, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, with City preferring to sell but also open to a loan. Earlier in the summer, Kaboré was reported to have held talks with Southampton. Burkino Faso international Kaboré moved to the Etihad for £4 million from Belgian side Mechelen in 2020 but is yet to make a senior appearance for Pep Guardiola’s team. The 49-times-capped full-back, who has also operated further forward on the flanks, has spent much of his time out on loan having had spells at Troyes and Marseille in France, Luton Town during their Premier League campaign, Benfica in Portugal and for the second half of last season in the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen. It would be a surprise if Town were to be showing interest in a right-back with that area of the squad well covered. Left-back is more of a concern with Conor Townsend out for the season having suffered an ACL injury.

Photo: Ulrik Pedersen via Reuters Connect



Billysherlockblue added 11:12 - Aug 27

I think this would be a good signing as a. Young could cover left back. Johnson not good enough in my opinion as his defending not good enough. Stopping crosses for example. Just my opinion 4

itfc2024 added 11:26 - Aug 27

I'd sign him and get rid of johnson as since he's been here has been very poor -6

jas0999 added 11:27 - Aug 27

We don’t need a right back.



We need a striker, CM, left back cover and a replacement for Hutchinson (or Broadhead). Also a replacement for Wolfe if he leaves. -1

bringmeaKuqi added 11:30 - Aug 27

Johnson was decent in the prem imo. I'm not totally sold on him, but definitely has a good touch. I'd take the depth here if we can. A left back is always going to play second string, so it might be better that young/Johnson cover Davis rather than making a new signings to sit on the bench 1

blues1 added 11:40 - Aug 27

Billysherlockblue/Itfc2024. Have u not watched any games this season. Johnson has been very good in the games so far, both defensively, and attacking wise. Hopefully he can keep that going. But of course, we have fans, who once a player doesnt start his time here well, just slate them constantly, regardless of how they play. 5

ArnieM added 11:40 - Aug 27

Probably another one linked with that don't happen...bloody awful window so far ....do we even need a RB? -1

Zonny added 11:51 - Aug 27

We need a striker or 2 also a LB, and 2 CM, Young can play right back so we dont need another one. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 12:01 - Aug 27

The only reason anyone could say we do need a RB is they have not been watching Johnson....Young looked on a different level to Johnson when he came on which accentuated how poor he has been in 3 games so far....which cannot be helping Clarke in front of him. If we can lose Johnson and bring in someone with the attributes this lad has, then we should jump at it and take whatever cash we can get for Johnson. Does not affect transfer strategy at all if this can be done, and we have Young in place until he gets up to speed. 0

mutters added 12:02 - Aug 27

ArnieM - Chin up old boy, it's not that bad a world when you peek outside the blinds 0

MickMillsTash added 12:06 - Aug 27

Agree with much said so far

Can Young play at Left back? pretty sure he played there vs Croatia in Moscow

Do we need a better Goalie?



I think we are well covered on the right

0

Positive_Vibes added 12:08 - Aug 27

Good age, good experience, good price, versatile and pacey. What’s not to like? 0

Cookieboy added 12:09 - Aug 27

Total waste. Concentrate on the positions that we desperately need. I don't think a RB is a priority at this time 1

oioihardy added 12:12 - Aug 27

Can he play st ? 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 12:24 - Aug 27

No but Danny Ings can. He's just signed for Sheff Utd. Wondering if he would have been good for us 0

