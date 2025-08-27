U18s Beaten in Premier League Cup Opener

Wednesday, 27th Aug 2025 11:13

Town’s U18s were beaten 3-2 in their opening U18 Premier League Cup group match at Nottingham Forest yesterday afternoon.

The home side were 2-0 in front at the break but Jackson Nsofor (pictured) pulled one back on 83.

Forest netted again in the 88th minute but Nsofor scored his second of the game from the penalty spot four minutes into injury time.

The Blues are third in their group with West Ham having beaten Sunderland 3-1 in yesterday’s other match.





Photo: TWTD