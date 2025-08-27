Blues Linked With Wales International James

Wednesday, 27th Aug 2025 13:36 Town are reported to be rivalling Wrexham for ex-Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James, who is currently with Rennes in France. L’Equipe revealed the Red Dragons were keen on the 21-year-old Wales international, who is available for sale, last week when Serie A Parma were linked with a loan move. According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Blues have contacted Rennes, from whom they signed Azor Matusiwa earlier in the summer, but with the Welsh side currently having made a larger offer. The player is said to be willing to speak to both clubs with discussions planned prior to the weekend. James came through the academy ranks at Birmingham and went on to make 54 starts and 50 sub appearances, scoring 10 goals, before moving to Rennes for £4 million last summer. The Hereford-born schemer has won 20 full caps with Wales having made his debut in 2023.

Photo: Reuters



Ipswich_Sniffer added 13:41 - Aug 27

Yawn -3

Ipswich_Sniffer added 13:41 - Aug 27

Athletic with the premier league in mind.... 1

darkhorse28 added 13:55 - Aug 27

Very mobile, v good player, certainly the right area of the pitch.., so short in that double pivot it’s bizarre. This, Flynn or Hackney would be ‘pivotal’. 0

BlueBoots added 13:57 - Aug 27

Was one of the best players on the pitch when we played Birmingham 2 seasons ago (and was only 19 at the time), including a goal at Portman Road. We were linked with him last summer going into the Prem - was disappointed that never happened even at that level, so I'd be well up for adding him to our squad in the Championship. 0

