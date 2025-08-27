Blues Linked With Wales International James
Wednesday, 27th Aug 2025 13:36
Town are reported to be rivalling Wrexham for ex-Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James, who is currently with Rennes in France.
L’Equipe revealed the Red Dragons were keen on the 21-year-old Wales international, who is available for sale, last week when Serie A Parma were linked with a loan move.
According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Blues have contacted Rennes, from whom they signed Azor Matusiwa earlier in the summer, but with the Welsh side currently having made a larger offer.
The player is said to be willing to speak to both clubs with discussions planned prior to the weekend.
James came through the academy ranks at Birmingham and went on to make 54 starts and 50 sub appearances, scoring 10 goals, before moving to Rennes for £4 million last summer.
The Hereford-born schemer has won 20 full caps with Wales having made his debut in 2023.
Photo: Reuters
