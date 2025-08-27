Club America Make Caceres Counterproposal

Wednesday, 27th Aug 2025 19:23

Mexican side Club America are reported to have made a counterproposal to the Blues regarding target Sebastian Caceres.

TWTD revealed that Caceres was a Blues target almost a fortnight ago with news of a bid having been made emerging last week and then confirmed by the Liga MX side’s president Santiago Baños.

That offer was turned down, as had been the case with a bid from Spartak Moscow, having fallen some way short of Club America’s $10 million (£7.5 million) valuation.

Now, according to various reports, Club America have made a counterproposal to the Blues ahead of Monday evening’s transfer deadline.

SoyFutbol reports that they propose a fee of close to $8.5 million (£5.9 million) for the Uruguay international.

Caceres is understood to be interested in a move to the Championship, viewing the switch as a first step into European football, while also not unhappy if he remains with his current side.

The 25-year-old joined Club America from hometown club Liverpool Montevideo in 2020.

Having played for his country at U18, U20, U22 and U23 levels, the 5ft 11in tall centre-back has gone on to win 20 caps at full level.

While with his current club he has won three Primera División titles, a Campeón de Campeones and a Supercopa MX.

The central defender’s partner Alana Flores is a professional boxer and social media influencer with more than five million followers on Instagram. She is also the president of Raniza FC, a team which plays in the seven-a-side Kings League Américas.

Caceres would appear to be the replacement for Luke Woolfenden, who is a target of a number of Championship sides, Coventry, Watford and Stoke among them.

Earlier in the transfer window, the Blues were linked with a move for another Liga MX player, Deportivo Toluca midfielder Marcel Ruiz.





Photo: Reuters

orfordbuoy added 19:30 - Aug 27

What did Wolfie do wrong? 14

warfarinman69 added 19:30 - Aug 27

Not an area we are weak in, but if Woolfie wants to leave a Uruguay international seems a good bet at that price 10

warfarinman69 added 19:32 - Aug 27

Don't think Woolfie has done anything wrong, he just wants more games and he isn't going to get ahead of O'Shea. I thought he could be full back cover, but even that won't get him enough starts. 21

Gforce added 19:33 - Aug 27

Come on Mark,get this done,5.9 million for an experienced Uruguay international is an absolute bargain. 11

Bert added 19:33 - Aug 27

Cheap by the inflated prices for European players. It all depends on what other irons we have in the fire and what we actually need. 3

blue86 added 19:33 - Aug 27

This has been a drawn out one blimey! Don't know alot about him, but must be fairly handy to have represented Uraguay etc. I'm guessing this will be our Wolfie replacement (if he goes) time will tell. 0

orfordbuoy added 19:41 - Aug 27

We had a habit of winning when Wolfie played. Just saying. 6

theinbetweener added 19:41 - Aug 27

Can we please spend our money more wisely on areas that actually need it… 1

herfie added 19:42 - Aug 27

Not sure how committed we are on this one. Clock ticks away - higher priorities methinks.



5

rugbytomc added 19:45 - Aug 27

We won 4 games out of 38. Not sure how many of those LW played in but can certainly remember a few goals he was to blame for. Never really pushed on. Deffo behind DOS for me. If he wants to play then say thanks and goodbye. Hope there’s more local youngsters who make it like him and then some 4

bringmeaKuqi added 19:46 - Aug 27

Woolfie's last Instagram post is telling - Akon, Locked Up "they won't let me out". Shame it's come to him wanting to leave. Good player 3

del45 added 19:52 - Aug 27

Know about this over 1hr ago was on Facebook first? Old news. -4

armchaircritic59 added 19:55 - Aug 27

I expect an English equivalent of Caceres would cost double that and possibly more. It might just come down to how badly we want him or not.



As for LW, a poster above mentioned our habit of winning when he played. Sometime around February/March this year, I put up a fairly detailed post outlining the actual facts/results of when he played versus when he didn't. That poster is on the right track, our record with him playing was significantly better than when he didn't, points and goals conceded. A smallish sample size, and not just down to one player of course, but it was definitely food for thought.



He seems to be a " marmite " player in here. Love him or hate him. Whatever happens, I hope everything works out well for him. He deserves to be playing for someone at this level at the very least. 1

itfc2024 added 20:04 - Aug 27

signing a unknown when we have a good player like wolfy at the club makes no sense



use this money to get the Norwegian a striker and cm 6

blues1 added 20:07 - Aug 27

Armchaircritic59. Not sure where you got ur stats from for February/March, bcse we didnt wi²n any games from February onwards 0

Edmundo added 20:08 - Aug 27

Woolfy is class, just needs games: maybe a loan out would show KM how good he could be for us if we played a 3 CB formation (which is what, imo, we needed in the Prem) 1

emergencylime added 20:39 - Aug 27

Del45: on the off-chance you’re not being sarcastic, journalists with integrity like TWTD will validate the story first.

A facebook reel from a ‘look at meeee’ ITK’er may be first but has a much higher chance of being made up. 1

DifferentGravy added 20:52 - Aug 27

Think Wolfy been harshly treated. Done ok for us. 3

Karlosfandangal added 20:56 - Aug 27

Woolfie will not go until a replacement is found. 0

Dug added 21:01 - Aug 27

We have just signed a canary!!! 0

churchmans added 21:06 - Aug 27

I dont get this but i dont think o'shea and greaves are a shoe in every week for the CB positions!

Woolfy is decent this uruguayan seems decent! We want competion and changes if ayers are not on it!

I just dont think that o'shea and greaves are head shoulders better than wolfy thats all 4

blueboy1981 added 21:12 - Aug 27

How can any Fan other than the proverbial delusionist (and there are some) be happy with the current situation - it’s a SHAMBLES at the moment.

All talk - no do, and meander on.

Let’s see some action to back up the Bullsh#t !! -15

Dug added 21:15 - Aug 27

Blueboy we have signed a good midfielder, rumours more signings on the way, relax man 4

chepstowblue added 21:28 - Aug 27

With our best centre half now at Swansea, Woolfy out of favour, and Baggott never looking likely to play no matter how decent I think he is, another centre half is imperative. I'm not sure that I'd ever trust a South American's temperament though ! 0