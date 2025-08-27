Club America Make Caceres Counterproposal
Wednesday, 27th Aug 2025 19:23
Mexican side Club America are reported to have made a counterproposal to the Blues regarding target Sebastian Caceres.
TWTD revealed that Caceres was a Blues target almost a fortnight ago with news of a bid having been made emerging last week and then confirmed by the Liga MX side’s president Santiago Baños.
That offer was turned down, as had been the case with a bid from Spartak Moscow, having fallen some way short of Club America’s $10 million (£7.5 million) valuation.
Now, according to various reports, Club America have made a counterproposal to the Blues ahead of Monday evening’s transfer deadline.
SoyFutbol reports that they propose a fee of close to $8.5 million (£5.9 million) for the Uruguay international.
Caceres is understood to be interested in a move to the Championship, viewing the switch as a first step into European football, while also not unhappy if he remains with his current side.
The 25-year-old joined Club America from hometown club Liverpool Montevideo in 2020.
Having played for his country at U18, U20, U22 and U23 levels, the 5ft 11in tall centre-back has gone on to win 20 caps at full level.
While with his current club he has won three Primera División titles, a Campeón de Campeones and a Supercopa MX.
The central defender’s partner Alana Flores is a professional boxer and social media influencer with more than five million followers on Instagram. She is also the president of Raniza FC, a team which plays in the seven-a-side Kings League Américas.
Caceres would appear to be the replacement for Luke Woolfenden, who is a target of a number of Championship sides, Coventry, Watford and Stoke among them.
Earlier in the transfer window, the Blues were linked with a move for another Liga MX player, Deportivo Toluca midfielder Marcel Ruiz.
Photo: Reuters
