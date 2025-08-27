Town to Sign Norwich Midfielder Nunez

Wednesday, 27th Aug 2025 21:07 Town are set to sign Norwich City midfielder Marcelino Nunez in a £10 million deal. The Chilean is understood to be in Ipswich to complete the formalities on the switch for £7.5 million up front plus a further £2.5 million in add-ons. The 25-year-old joined the Canaries from Universidad Catolica in the summer of 2022 and has gone on to make 86 starts and 33 sub appearances, scoring 12 goals, including the free-kick which won the East Anglian derby for Norwich at Carrow Road in 2023/24. Nunez, who has been capped 30 times by his country, scoring three goals, has a year left on his contract and has turned down new terms on two occasions. Norwich are reported to be signing Silkeborg’s Pelle Mattsson for £2.7 million as his replacement. Town have been looking to add to their central midfield options this summer with skipper Sam Morsy, Massimo Luongo and loanee Kalvin Phillips having departed over the summer. The last player to make the move from Carrow Road to Portman Road on a permanent basis was keeper Andy Marshall in the summer of 2001, while other players have represented both clubs since then on a full-time or loan basis over the course of their careers, including David Wright, David Healy, Alan Lee, Matthew Bates, Kevin Lisbie and Brandon Williams. Among those who represented both clubs on a permanent basis prior to that were Clive Woods, Trevor Putney, John Deehan, Louie Donowa, Clive Baker, Johnny Miller and Keith Bertschin.

Photo: IMAGO/Focus Images via Reuters Connect



flykickingbybgunn added 21:11 - Aug 27

Good grief. Did not see that one coming.

That will annoy them.

But will it do us any good ?

Welcome by all means but really ??? 1

Fermi_Parradox added 21:11 - Aug 27

Could be a huge signing! 3

Ruddock2021 added 21:12 - Aug 27

I never thought I'd see a direct transfer between Town and City, let alone for £10 million 2

Dug added 21:12 - Aug 27

Bit slow with the news, he is a decent player regardless of where we sign him from. -1

rkl added 21:12 - Aug 27





https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/c8ry1r73n5zo Isn’t he out injured though? 0

VitalSigns added 21:14 - Aug 27

Good signing in my opinion. Personally don’t care that he is signed from Norwich. Technical and perfect for the pivot role. Significantly strengthens the midfield. I wonder if Jack Taylor might be sold. 2

BlueandTruesince82 added 21:15 - Aug 27

Wtf! They must be strapped to sell to us. This is Ashley Cole to Chelsea shiz 0

prebbs007 added 21:18 - Aug 27

Good player but not going to be helping us for at least a few weeks as he’s injured which is very annoying. Long term let’s hope he is great for us but we still need help now !! 0

Saxonblue74 added 21:18 - Aug 27

He looks decent performing in a very poor team. Only thing that concerns me is is this "plan b"? 2

IndependentlyBlue added 21:18 - Aug 27

Oink un is fun tonight if you can spare the time 5

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 21:20 - Aug 27

I really hope that injury doesn't keep him out too long. Do Naarwich know something we don't? Anyway, good to get a midfielder in at last. It must have been a real struggle. 0

chepstowblue added 21:21 - Aug 27

For those of us who have gone through puberty and aren't completely and utterly retarded, it makes no difference where players come from. This guy is good and will improve the team. That's the important issue here. 4

itfc2024 added 21:24 - Aug 27

good signing and who cares he's from Norwich taking their best players is only a good thing



now get the Norwegian and a striker and that's be a good window 0

Baino added 21:25 - Aug 27

Is he injured? Or has he done the old I'd rather have the transfer so I'll say I'm injured trick?

Their lot are fuming at this. Fuming. Hahaha.

Personally, as long as he's good for us, I just don't care where he has signed from. 0

tampa_bay added 21:25 - Aug 27

Could you not have found a picture of him in a Chile shirt!? 3

BlueArmy999 added 21:26 - Aug 27

Great player, will annoy the Norwich boys. More strength in depth. This is more like it! 0

AJW1971 added 21:26 - Aug 27

Wow, that’s left field. But how does he pass the medical if has an ankle injury ? 0

Saxonblue74 added 21:27 - Aug 27

Remember hearing him go off injured (vs Millwall?) Thought to myself "good, hope he misses the derby"!! 0

churchmans added 21:27 - Aug 27

7.5million plus 2.5mill in add ons! That seems way to steep for a player with 1year left on his contract!

We will soon find out over the coming months

1

PortmanTerrorist added 21:28 - Aug 27

WTF ?!?! LOL Have to laugh as this is mad.... good mad though. 0

Jpudd84 added 21:28 - Aug 27

Well worth checking out his Wikipedia page, a disgruntled Canary has gotten creative with it 1

Berts_chin added 21:29 - Aug 27

Can't forget that free kick he scored against us in the local Derby in April last year. 1

Broadbent23 added 21:30 - Aug 27

Why not buy Sargent as well. Life at Town is interesting. But if it gets us back into promotion contention so be it. 1

bluesissy added 21:30 - Aug 27

Signing injured players....well that's ipswich for you. Now can we do the same and sell ali please 0

Dug added 21:30 - Aug 27

Of course he isn’t that badly injured if he was he would not pass a medical for insurance purposes, my guess is Ipswich want to sign him now as the manager stated he is building a team for the long term. It’s a long season and we needed reinforcements, the striker target is the next biggest signing. 1

