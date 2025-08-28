Town Close to Signing West Brom Defender Furlong

Thursday, 28th Aug 2025 10:23 Town are closing in on the signing of West Brom right-back Darnell Furlong. As first reported by the Daily Telegraph, the Blues have agreed a fee of £3.5 million plus a further £500,000 after promotion. The 29-year-old is set to travel to Suffolk today to complete the formalities on the switch. Furlong, who has a year left on his Baggies contract, came through the academy ranks at QPR, where his father Paul had been a player, and spent time on loan at Northampton, Cambridge United and Swindon while at Loftus Road. In 2019, the Luton-born defender, who can also operate at left-back and in the centre of the defence, moved to the Hawthorns where he has made 227 starts and 20 sub appearances, scoring 11 times, and has also captained the side. Town have been on the lookout for another full-back after Conor Townsend, a former teammate of Furlong’s at West Brom, suffered an ACL injury in pre-season. It appears likely that the versatility of the primarily right-sided Furlong, Ashley Young and Ben Johnson will be used as cover on the left. If the deal goes through, Furlong will become the sixth ex-West Brom player at the club alongside Townsend, skipper Dara O’Shea, keepers Alex Palmer and David Button and central defender Cedric Kipre. Like Blues youngster Ash Boatswain, Furlong qualifies to play international football for Montserrat but is yet to win a cap for the Caribbean nation. Meanwhile, Town’s move for Norwich City midfielder Marcelino Nunez is continuing to make progress.

Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



Blooos added 10:27 - Aug 28

Bit meh -7

Mark added 10:27 - Aug 28

He sounds versatile, although it feels a lot of money for a player who turns 30 in October. 5

boroughblue added 10:28 - Aug 28

Good bit of leadership to add to the ranks, and as the article says means someone out of Johnson, Young and Furlong will cover LB too. Decent signing.





Start calling us 'Ipswich Town Albion' 4

Ruddock2021 added 10:31 - Aug 28

Honestly can't believe some the "fans" on here. "Sign players, we need some signings before deadline day ends!" Ok here some signings about to be announced "NO! NOT THOSE ONES!" 16

blueoutlook added 10:32 - Aug 28

W.B.A, the French league and England under 21players. Is that all Brightons software is set at ? -2

ITFCMatt1 added 10:33 - Aug 28

played 90 mins in all bar 6 games in championship last season, going to be a backup, can play anywhere across the back line if required, ticks all boxes. may be approaching 30 but people were upset Morsy left who is 34 in a few days 8

Tractorcookie added 10:36 - Aug 28

@blueoutlook - love that comment! He seems like a sensible signing - senior, WBA were always solid at the back and we need back up for Leif 3

billlm added 10:36 - Aug 28

West Bromwich town huh 0

PutneyBlue added 10:37 - Aug 28

It's fairly normal for central defenders to be a bit older, as their experience is valuable. While a younger CD might be a bit faster they are more likely to make mistakes from lack of experience 2

NorthLondonBlue2 added 10:38 - Aug 28

West Ipswich Town, surely?! 1

ITFC_1994 added 10:40 - Aug 28

Good solid defender, bringing much needed leadership and versatility. Some fans are in the dark ages- 4mn is not a lot of money in today's game!



Assume this allows Wolfy to leave and the Uruguayan fella isn't coming? Perhaps we will go back in for him when we are a premier league club next summer! I lt will be interesting to see how much we get for Wolfy.... who I will miss, I should add, but fully understand him wanting to leave.



This and Nunez again show how good the club are at keeping things under wraps.



A winger and a striker next please!!



More good business.... COYB!!



4

Kickingblock added 10:41 - Aug 28

A furlong for town, or will a miss be as good as a mile? 0

BeachBlue added 10:43 - Aug 28

I may well be in the minority but I think this is a very astute signing, experience, leadership, good age.

To quote Sir Bobby Robson"A sensible signing for a sensible amount of money." 5

Andy32Cracknell added 10:50 - Aug 28

I would think that this means Johnson and Furlong with be the option for right back with Clarke maybe loaned out or sold (if fit enough) and Davis and Young as options for left back as Townsend out for the season. Can also see Baggott being loaned out, but to be honest I think I’d rather have had him in the squad instead of us loaning Kipre and blocking his pathway. Just my opinion. -1

ChrisFelix added 10:50 - Aug 28

Another panic buy -14

jas0999 added 10:51 - Aug 28

Surprised we are going for a right back, but as article says, three players who can cover Davis at left back.



Has championship experience, so a low risk, and potentially sensible move.



Still need a top class striker and the young lad from Norway. 2

TownSupporter added 10:55 - Aug 28

I’ll take this signing. West Brom are known for having good quality defensive defenders.



We need to pull out fingers out on the much needed striker/s though. Not sure Hirst will be enough to fire us to a promotion. 7

1Warky added 10:58 - Aug 28

I'm just ignoring the money in all of these deals now, as it's at a crazy level (ins and outs). He seems like a good strong character who will do a job for us.



His long throws are worth having at certain times too. 3

itfc2024 added 10:58 - Aug 28

this signing make sense as I don't rate johnson and this guy could be better equipped for us



my only grind is the fee £3.5 million for a 30 year old seems alot but let's hope he makes the fee worthwhile -1

itfc2024 added 11:00 - Aug 28

that's 2 out of the 4 players we need signed now get the Norwegian lad and a striker and that's all we need we don't need anymore defenders keep wolfy he's a good championship player 1

VitalSigns added 11:03 - Aug 28

May be left field on this one ….but it could mean Ben Johnson will move. Prefer we sell but probably a loan. Think he is on big wages.



Furlong really is a RB. Don’t think he is a replacement for Woolf. 0

jon_talbot56 added 11:06 - Aug 28

This is a necessary signing given circumstances. I know it is difficult to make the signings we would like but recruitment is starting to look a bit haphazard. -4

Pettabelieveit added 11:06 - Aug 28

Good signing! 2

Stato added 11:14 - Aug 28

very good one season solution who won't be involved when we go back to the Prem 0

blues1 added 11:18 - Aug 28

Chris felix. How is it a panic buy? Some fans really have no idea. You do know we have townsend out for the season? So with young and johnson able to cover tge lb spot, a rb, (who btw can also play cb), makes total sense. In dacr, a,couple of weeks ago, fans were saying we need another rb. So now we're signing one, u think its a panic buy? 0

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments