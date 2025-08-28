Azón Loan Deal Back On
Thursday, 28th Aug 2025 18:18
Town have revived their loan move for Como striker Iván Azón, a switch which had looked to be dead in the water.
A fortnight ago, the 22-year-old travelled to Suffolk to undergo a medical at Portman Road with the deal looking set to go through.
However, manager Kieran McKenna subsequently said the move wasn’t going to happen.
“The deal hasn’t progressed, so I won’t say anything other than that, really, out of respect to all parties,” he said. “He’s not a player we expect to join the club in this window.”
Now, despite reports in Spain earlier today indicating a move to Getafe was near, the Blues are closing in on the loan addition of the former Spanish U21 international.
The deal is now believed not to include anything beyond a season-long loan with the initial terms including an obligation to buy should the Blues win promotion in the campaign ahead.
Azón, who is 5ft 11in tall, started his career with his hometown club Real Zaragoza before moving to Como in January for €2 million (£1.7 million) plus a further €500,000 (£435,000).
Earlier in the summer it was reported he was available for loan for €500,000 having yet to take to the field for Como, in part due to injuries.
For Real Zaragoza, he scored 27 goals in 150 appearances, also picking up nine assists.
Photo: Antonio Saia/LaPresse/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect Source
