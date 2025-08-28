Azón Loan Deal Back On

Thursday, 28th Aug 2025 18:18 Town have revived their loan move for Como striker Iván Azón, a switch which had looked to be dead in the water. A fortnight ago, the 22-year-old travelled to Suffolk to undergo a medical at Portman Road with the deal looking set to go through. However, manager Kieran McKenna subsequently said the move wasn’t going to happen. “The deal hasn’t progressed, so I won’t say anything other than that, really, out of respect to all parties,” he said. “He’s not a player we expect to join the club in this window.” Now, despite reports in Spain earlier today indicating a move to Getafe was near, the Blues are closing in on the loan addition of the former Spanish U21 international. The deal is now believed not to include anything beyond a season-long loan with the initial terms including an obligation to buy should the Blues win promotion in the campaign ahead. Azón, who is 5ft 11in tall, started his career with his hometown club Real Zaragoza before moving to Como in January for €2 million (£1.7 million) plus a further €500,000 (£435,000). Earlier in the summer it was reported he was available for loan for €500,000 having yet to take to the field for Como, in part due to injuries. For Real Zaragoza, he scored 27 goals in 150 appearances, also picking up nine assists.

Photo: Antonio Saia/LaPresse/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect Source



Dissboyitfc added 18:20 - Aug 28

Blimey! It’s gone crazy around here. 11

Mark added 18:21 - Aug 28

A very exciting signing if this happens, especially if there is an option to buy. Hopefully the deal is now more favourable to us than the earlier one. 8

GTRKing added 18:21 - Aug 28

Hmm what the hell happened,



Glad he is joining but thought this was dead in the water lol as failed medical, or wasn’t that the case



Let’s see if he is any good! 2

IvorFeeling added 18:21 - Aug 28

Transfers currently being managed by Vicky Pollard? 16

VitalSigns added 18:21 - Aug 28

No surprise . LMAO if he is currently injured. Let’s hope we get him and he makes a positive impact. 0

timmy2guns added 18:22 - Aug 28

Assume this is due to AAH being out of action 1

HatStand added 18:22 - Aug 28

Would prefer the Norwegian guy, tbf 10

blueboy1981 added 18:23 - Aug 28

More Cr#p no doubt - he refused to join us !!

Desperate now for even words, least of all facts and results / action. -17

Ruddock2021 added 18:24 - Aug 28

All coming together nicely, just wanna see these announced 4

blueboy1981 added 18:26 - Aug 28

Crocks and Injury Prone's required - Apply Within :- we have an Active Treatment Room. -7

muccletonjoe added 18:26 - Aug 28

So many players coming to Portman road we will soon have an entire team in the car park 0

Saxonblue74 added 18:28 - Aug 28

Hatstand, who says he won't be next? 2

Bert added 18:31 - Aug 28

Word has it that we did not accept the terms of the deal on offer. If his club wants to do business they will have to accept what we are happy with. 1

Bazza8564 added 18:31 - Aug 28

Hatstand, we will get him too, but im guessing one or two will leave 1

TimmyH added 18:32 - Aug 28

Good God! on off on off on...the saga continues. 1

bluesissy added 18:34 - Aug 28

All these rumours but no actual signings....its getting very frustrating -4

Saxonblue74 added 18:35 - Aug 28

No press conference today? Must be busy! 0

Cakeman added 18:35 - Aug 28

You couldn’t write this transfer window. I’ve lost track of who we are currently after. Nunez reported to have had a medical last night and yet no further update today?

1

trevski_s added 18:37 - Aug 28

NICE the deal is back AzON (i'll see myself out)



Its all action today. If we can get this deal done along with Furlong, Nunez and Egeli I think we will be there. Hopefully one or two by tomorrow in time to maybe be on the bench at Derby. Then two weeks worth of training throughout the international period and then raring to go for Sheff Utd 1

ITFC_1994 added 18:38 - Aug 28

Get these 3 over the line and the Norwegian lad (or another exciting winger) and its been a very good window imo.... 3

blueoutlook added 18:39 - Aug 28

So. Loads reported. Absolutely no one signed again! 0

blues1 added 18:42 - Aug 28

Blueboy1981. Sorry? Did he refuse to join us? Nothing has been said to suggest that. Just as likely if was down to the obligation to buy clause not being agreed between the 2 clubs. Considering this clause is no longer in the deal. 2

Saxonblue74 added 18:42 - Aug 28

Maybe they could use some advice Blueoutlook? 1

dirtydingusmagee added 18:44 - Aug 28

Funny old window, cant understand half whats going on nothing seems to be straight forward at the moment. 1

BobbyBell added 18:50 - Aug 28

Blueboy91 Why are you always so negative? You'd moan if we signed Erling Haaland. 3

