Town Confirm Furlong Signing

Thursday, 28th Aug 2025 19:45 Town have confirmed the signing of right-back Darnell Furlong from West Bromwich Albion. Earlier today, the clubs agreed a fee of £3.5 million plus a further £500,000 after promotion. The 29-year-old, who travelled to Suffolk today to complete the formalities on the move, has signed a three-year deal with an option for a further season. “It’s a real privilege to be here,” he told the club website. “I’ve had a look around and I’m really excited and intrigued by the ambition of the club, which is the main reason I wanted to come here. “I’m looking forward to a new challenge and to kicking on and I can’t wait to get started. Ipswich is a club sending out a real signal of intent and to be a part of that is exciting.” Furlong, who had a year left on his West Brom contract, came through the academy ranks at QPR, where his father Paul had been a player, and spent time on loan at Northampton, Cambridge United and Swindon while at Loftus Road. In 2019, the Luton-born defender, who can also operate at left-back and in the centre of the defence, moved to the Hawthorns where he has made 227 starts and 20 sub appearances, scoring 11 times, and has also captained the side. Town have been on the lookout for another full-back since left-back Conor Townsend, a former teammate of Furlong’s at West Brom, suffered an ACL injury in pre-season. But the Blues would now appear to have a surfeit of right-backs with Ben Johnson having started all three league games, Ashley Young signed in the summer and Harry Clarke, whose knee injury is understood not to be as significant as was first feared, all in the squad. The versatility of the primarily right-sided Furlong, Young and Johnson could be used as cover on the left, while Clarke, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield United, could again be sent out on loan, while there may also be interest in Johnson before the Monday 7pm deadline. Furlong becomes the sixth ex-West Brom player at the club alongside Townsend, skipper Dara O’Shea, keepers Alex Palmer and David Button and central defender Cedric Kipre. Like Blues youngster Ash Boatswain, Furlong qualifies to play international football for Montserrat but is yet to win a cap for the Caribbean nation. Furlong, whose signing takes the players qualifying for the 25-man squad aged over 21 to 27, is the first of three players Town have been closing in on to be confirmed with deals to sign Norwich City midfielder Marcelino Nunez on a permanent basis and Como striker Iván Azón also near to being formalised. The Blues are continuing discussions with FC Nordsjælland regarding the signing of 19-year-old Norwegian international forward Sindre Walle Egeli.

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Dissboyitfc added 19:47 - Aug 28

Pleased with this! 8

Dissboyitfc added 19:48 - Aug 28

This happened quickly, some will moan though! 8

Edmundo added 19:48 - Aug 28

One down.... 3

PositivelyPortman added 19:50 - Aug 28

Great signing. Highly versatile too. 6

Tampa_Florida_Blue added 19:52 - Aug 28

Needed for cover at the minimum 2

hello66 added 19:54 - Aug 28

Candles burning both ends next 72 hours for Mark Ashton and his team …. Let’s go other 3 ?



Welcome aboard for the assembly of new Team 2025/2026 0

ITFC_1994 added 19:55 - Aug 28

Solid solid signing! Welcome to the best club in the world!!! COYB



Any more tonight do we think??



3

ArnieM added 19:55 - Aug 28

Welcome to Town Darnell.... not long until the derby match ... brace yerself! 0

Bluearmy_81 added 19:56 - Aug 28

Happy with this - unfortunately for me Johnson gets found out positionally time and time again and I think this is something that opponents have come to target. Hopefully furlong will be more solid in this area 4

Jonathan_Charles added 20:00 - Aug 28

So if everyone gets contracted then 4 can't make the cut ...27 plus Nunez and Azon take the squad to 29. Does this mean that Wolfie has to move on (sad ... but too good to be a backup, especially to error prone Greaves), Ali... who are the other 2? If this includes Townsend then he may be out until January, but who else has to go?

-1

armchaircritic59 added 20:02 - Aug 28

I was expecting this summer to be more of a period of evolution. However it suddenly seems to be turning into revolution! Comings and goings and more to come over the next 4 days I think. Those who think back wistfully to the " band of brothers " era, may well not like it, but that's football and has been since I first watched a match in 1963. Time doesn't stand still, it marches on, if we don't, we get left behind, both in football and life. And an official welcome to ITFC Darnell! 1

blue86 added 20:04 - Aug 28

Decent solid signing. Hasn't worked for Ben Johnson has it? I would be happy for Furlong to replace Johnson at Right Back, with Ashley Young pushing him. Great that both Furlong and Young can both cover Left Back, bonus. 2

blueboy1981 added 20:05 - Aug 28

This is becoming a Squad Monkey Puzzle - lets hope someone knows what’s going on !!

Time and Results will tell for sure !! 1

IndependentlyBlue added 20:11 - Aug 28

Jonathan Charles - wonder, given the way things have been kept under wraps well recently, whether we’ve had bids in for the likes of Jacks Taylor or Clark and are waiting until all our incoming business is done first. Just a thought 0

Broadbent23 added 20:11 - Aug 28

Welcome Darnell. You know most of the defence. Now help us with clean sheets. 0

GTRKing added 20:12 - Aug 28

Happy with this yay 0

runaround added 20:12 - Aug 28

Welcome to the club Darnell 0

itfc2024 added 20:13 - Aug 28

welcome aboard now get nunez azon and the Norwegian lad and that's a good window we don't need that defender keep.wolfy local lad and never let's the team down 0

oioihardy added 20:14 - Aug 28

Again can he play st ? 0

dirtydingusmagee added 20:17 - Aug 28

Where's Walle ? 1

chepstowblue added 20:19 - Aug 28

Sorry blueboy1981. I meant to vote you up but had my gloves on !! 1

bluesissy added 20:31 - Aug 28

Welcome to itfc darnell. 0

groundhog added 20:34 - Aug 28

Well that's proof that it's quicker to drive along the M6 and A14 than it is to travel down the a140 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 20:50 - Aug 28

Well, that was one transfer that seemed very quick and easy. Pity they couldn't all be like that, but I suppose there are many reasons as to why not. Should be an interesting couple of days ... Furlong seems a solid bet. Welcome! 0

BlueArrow added 20:58 - Aug 28

Welcome to The Towen Darnell 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments