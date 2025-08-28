Town Confirm Azón Loan Signing

Thursday, 28th Aug 2025 20:45 Town have confirmed the signing of Como striker Iván Azón on a season-long loan. News of the Blues’ interest in the former Spain U21 international first emerged a month ago, a proposed loan move to Valencia having stalled. A fortnight ago, the 22-year-old travelled to Suffolk to undergo a medical at Portman Road with the deal, which at that stage was a loan with an obligation to buy for a reported €10-€12 million (£8.6 million-£10.3 million) should Town win promotion this season, looking set to go through. However, it broke down and looked dead in the water until news that the Blues had renewed their interest emerged earlier today with new terms, a straight season-long loan, quickly agreed. In addition to Valencia, Getafe and an unnamed Bundesliga side were also reported to have shown interest in Azón. “It feels amazing to join the club,” Azón told the club site. “I feel proud and grateful to be here in Ipswich. It’s a big club with a really big history and I want to work hard and help the team, making the fans proud. “I have had some great conversations with the manager, Kieran McKenna, who has given me the confidence to give my best every day. “Ipswich is a club with a lot of history and very passionate fans, which I can’t wait to experience. “I am a striker who is strong and quick and will give everything for the team. I can’t wait to wear the shirt and play in front of the supporters.” Zaragoza-born Azón, who is 5ft 11in tall, started his career with his hometown club Real Zaragoza before moving to Como in January for €2 million (£1.7 million) plus a further €500,000 (£435,000). He is still to make a competitive debut for Como, in part due to injury last season, but featured regularly throughout pre-season, scoring four times. Azón was an unused sub in the 2-0 home victory over Lazio in the opening Serie A game on Sunday. For Real Zaragoza, he scored 27 goals in 150 appearances, also picking up nine assists. Azón, who is nicknamed El Tiburón, The Shark, is the fourth Spaniard to represent the Blues following Pablo Couñago, Ivan Campo and Sito. The addition of Azón, the second signing of the evening, takes the number of players qualifying for the 25-man squad to 28. Town are also closing in on the signing of Norwich City midfielder Marcelino Nunez on a permanent basis, a £7.5 million fee plus £2.5 million in add-ons having been agreed yesterday. The Blues are also continuing discussions with FC Nordsjælland regarding the signing of 19-year-old Norwegian international forward Sindre Walle Egeli.

Photo: Antonio Saia/LaPresse/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect Source



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Dissboyitfc added 20:47 - Aug 28

Get in! 4

bugblatter added 20:47 - Aug 28

WooHoo! 1

Whos_blue added 20:48 - Aug 28

Jeez! Fair play Ashton et al.

Not so bad after all is he? 2

bluelad7 added 20:50 - Aug 28

Wow 0

bluelad7 added 20:50 - Aug 28

Wow 0

rkl added 20:51 - Aug 28

Should help the non English speaking Nunez settle in, if anything 0

prebbs007 added 20:51 - Aug 28

If we get the other two done we will have a fantastic 48 hours 0

jazzback added 20:52 - Aug 28

Great to finally get the signing done. Woolfy, Johnson and al hamadi probably the 3 on way out. Great day for us 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 20:53 - Aug 28

Got a bit to prove. Let's hope he's up to it. Welcome, Azon. 0

flykickingbybgunn added 20:53 - Aug 28

Excellent. That is yet more good news.

What a 24 hours we have had. 0

bluesissy added 20:53 - Aug 28

Wow....can I start to believe now!!! Just the Norwegian guy and the ex budgie to go. 1

Warkystache added 20:54 - Aug 28

AND he can translate for Nunez!! Come on El Tiburon!!!! 0

flykickingbybgunn added 20:55 - Aug 28

But please. Everybody. Give them all time to settle in. 2

oioihardy added 20:56 - Aug 28

He can play st , yesss 0

BlueArrow added 20:57 - Aug 28

Welcome to The Towen young man 0

blueboy1981 added 20:59 - Aug 28

Thank Goodness - panic maybe setting in, but better late than never signings.

Results / Points are what count - but prospects at last, and at least looking BRIGHTER !! 0

hunty21 added 21:01 - Aug 28

Can he speak English or is this through translator hence the lack of video interview 0

trevski_s added 21:01 - Aug 28

Flykick well said, will probably find at least these two on the bench on Saturday (and maybe Nunez if done in time). Luckily we got the international break to help them settle in away from the crowds and I reckon will take at least most if not all of September for them to truely settle, at least the ones coming from abroad anyway. Welcome Azon happy to get this deal done COYB 0

Broadbent23 added 21:03 - Aug 28

Welcome the shark. We need your bite. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments