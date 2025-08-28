Furlong: Ambition of the Club Ignited Something Inside Me

Thursday, 28th Aug 2025 21:07 New Blues signing Darnell Furlong says the prospect of joining Town ignited something inside him, the 29-year-old’s move from West Brom having been confirmed earlier this evening. Furlong has joined the club for £3.5 million plus a further £500,000 if the Blues win promotion this season. “The ambition of the club,” Furlong told TownTV when asked what attracted him to Town. “When you’re an outsider in the Championship looking in, you want to be in a club that’s doing what Ipswich is doing, sending a real signal of intent, so to be part of that is really nice.” The switch came about quickly, something the one-time QPR trainee, his father Paul was a player with the Hoops, says comes with the territory. “I think you get used to it as a player, it’s happened to me before where you’re comfortable where you are and think aren’t really changing,” he added. “And then all of a sudden, it’s all change and you’re out the door. That happens in our line of work and it’s something to get your head round and just get on the grass.” He says he was excited by the interest.: “Definitely, especially because of how Ipswich are doing things at the moment and the ambition of the club. It’s definitely ignited something inside.” Luton-born Furlong says manager Kieran McKenna outlined where he sees him slotting in at Town. “I had a great conversation, just filled me with confidence in terms of the project, myself and how I fit into it,” he continued. “Really excited and it’s always nice when coming into it you have no questions of what you’re doing, it’s a straightforward one.” Furlong is the sixth ex-West Brom player at Town, joining skipper Dara O’Shea, Conor Townsend, David Button, Alex Palmer and Cedric Kipre. “There’s a back five that I’ve played with already at the club, which is nice,” he laughed. “Nice to help settle in. Great people, so it’s nice to be linking up with them again.” Reflecting on playing at Portman Road in the past, he added: “A tough atmosphere as an away player and I think that’s important. “Being a home player now, if we can continue to replicate that tough atmosphere for the away team, I think it will stand us in good stead.” During 2023/24 he faced the Blues on their way to promotion from the Championship, scoring as the Baggies won 2-0 at the Hawthorns with the Portman Road fixture ending 2-2. “I just remember it being a very well-drilled team, a team that even though we beat them on the day we felt were going to be good that year,” he recalled. “It was a shame that we didn’t manage to kick on ourselves at the time, but everything happens how it happens and I’m happy to be here now.” He says is aim is to help the Blues back into the Premier League: “I love it, I’ve been promoted before with West Brom and it was one of the greatest seasons, greatest times of my life. It was brilliant, so it would be really nice to be able to do that again.” Asked what fans can expect of him, he added: “Just someone who gives everything. I’m experienced in the league now, which I think I use to my benefit. How I can help the team, however I’m asked to help the team, I’ll look forward to doing it.” Long throws have become something of a trademark, so should fans anticipate a few of them? “Maybe, we’ll see!”

Photo: ITFC



Dutchman1 added 21:25 - Aug 28

Welcome Darnell. Good to have you along for the ride. 2

