Town Agree Fee For Norwegian Youngster Egeli

Friday, 29th Aug 2025 09:48 Town have agreed a fee with FC Nordsjælland for Norwegian international forward Sindre Walle Egeli. Just over a week ago, the Blues were reported to be close to a deal for the 19-year-old with discussions having continued between the sides. The clubs have now come to an agreement regarding a fee and the right-sided attacker was pictured on a flight from Copenhagen to the UK this morning and will be at the club to complete the formalities on his switch later this morning. The fee is understood to be lower than reports in Denmark which claim the Blues will be paying an initial €20 million (£17.33 million) plus potentially a further €5 million (£4.3 million) in add-ons but will almost certainly be a new record paid by a Championship club, eclipsing the £15.4 million Burnley paid Genk for Mike Tresor last summer. Larvik-born Egeli joined Nordsjælland’s academy from Sandefjord in his home country in 2022 and since then has made 43 appearances, scoring 11 goals and picking up 10 assists. Having won Norway caps at U15, U16, U17, U18, U19 and U21 levels, he won his first and so far only full cap in 2024. Given his age, Egeli wouldn’t count towards Town’s 25-man Championship squad.

Photo: Claus Birch



Bluearmy_81 added 09:50 - Aug 29

Get in!! 11

ChingShady added 09:50 - Aug 29

In MA we trust. 7

MVBlue added 09:50 - Aug 29

Blimey, its all go with Ashton and Mckenna this week. Good work! 7

ohjimmyb added 09:52 - Aug 29

Wow! Great stuff. A Wes Burns-a like? But... where are they all going to play?! 1

muccletonjoe added 09:53 - Aug 29

Rather sign him than nunezzzzz -8

bringmeaKuqi added 09:53 - Aug 29

All these signings have been good but this one is super exciting. Only question is where does he fit in? Right sided attackers we now have; Egeli, McAteer, Ogbene, Burns, Philogene... Philogene can play left where we need more cover but does this mean the end for Ogbene? Burns is still recovering 1

IP9 added 09:55 - Aug 29

Can we hear from all the posters who were SLATING Mr. Ashton last week, please? Unbelievably good transfer window. One we could only DREAM of 3-4 years ago when we were bargaining with the likes of Burton Albion for Gassan… 23

Rimsy added 09:55 - Aug 29

Hopefully goes through without a hitch. Already looks a much more rounded player than Omari. Could be our best signing in decades. 4

flykickingbybgunn added 09:57 - Aug 29

Ruddy h..l. Months of drought and then a thunderstorm of players. It's difficult to keep up.

Welcome Sindre. 4

RegencyBlue added 09:58 - Aug 29

It’s taken a while but this window is really taking off now! 2

Bazza8564 added 09:59 - Aug 29

IP9, YES !!



Where are they all? 5

guentchev123 added 10:00 - Aug 29

Nobody can doubt or question the ambition of Mark Ashton and the club after what has happened in the past week and the fact that we are doing our business before the last minute rush on Monday, is impressive. Egeli has been linked with top Premier League clubs and to get him is a real coup for the club - he is a young player with a very high potential ceiling, particularly when KM gets to coach him. The fact that he plays on the right but cuts in on his left foot, makes hime a direct replacement for Hutchinson and gives us much better balance on the right hand side. 9

jdtractor96 added 10:01 - Aug 29

Great news! This is very exciting. Just seems strange that we spent 10M+ on another left footed right winger only last week! Oh well, we’re loaded so why should I care?! 3

Bluewhiteboy added 10:11 - Aug 29

I think any criticism of Ashton can still be argued. We are 3 weeks into the season. Players coming in now will take time to bed so stay the window has been great before any if these signings have kicked a ball seems a little presumptuous.

Certainly look better than we did last week, however I am sure if we had sold hutch earlier for a little less we wouod have at least had these players in by now and also likely have paid less as selling clubs woudo have smelt blood and know we have extra funds -10

Westy added 10:12 - Aug 29

Let's get this done and make it four in a week. 1

Maccaisgod added 10:13 - Aug 29

Lets hope he is half decent, none of you have seen him play and you are acting like DQIEGO -5

SickParrot added 10:15 - Aug 29

Will be very happy if this is confirmed. He ticks lots of boxes. Fast, tall, strong, good touch, creates chances, scores goals and still very young. He may need time to adjust to the demands of the Championship but he could become a top player. 5

Dug added 10:15 - Aug 29

So many negative comments before the start of this really busy transfer week, maybe the reinforcements will silence a few of the Boo Boys on here. 4

number8 added 10:15 - Aug 29

If people are finding fault with this signing and not really excited about it there has got to be something wrong with them!!!



Looks a really good investment and player!!! 7

midastouch added 10:17 - Aug 29

Awesome, hopefully just the man to fix our broken wings! :-)

0

tractordamage added 10:17 - Aug 29

Amazing signing.

A steam of quality players coming in now.



This will hurt the fragile Egos of negative fans, who fantasised there was no intent from Gamechanger, Ashton, etc.

Some lashing out might be incoming lol.



But I'm sure there'll be other opportunities to the more toxic fans, to 'look for mistakes in others', all to massage their Egos.



In the meantime...welcome to Portman Road Sindre!



Good job Ipswich staff. 2

rkl added 10:18 - Aug 29

Velkommen til Ipswich, Sindre! 0

cressi added 10:19 - Aug 29

Apologies

If we get the Norwegian over the line better than I ever thought now down to getting them into a team. And sorting who is leaving. 1

BobbyBell added 10:22 - Aug 29

What a terrific few days but still we have some moaners on here. I just believe how some people live their lives with such deeply ingrained negativity.

I have said all summer that MA will do the business and that there would be a mega signing that no one saw coming. MA does it again. 1

BurleysGloryDays added 10:28 - Aug 29

Speculate to accumulate… 0

