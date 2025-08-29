McKenna: Egeli Move Progressing Well

Friday, 29th Aug 2025 15:07 Town boss Kieran McKenna says the Blues’ move for FC Nordsjælland’s Norwegian international forward Sindre Walle Egeli is progressing well. Egeli flew to the UK this morning to complete the formalities on his switch to Town, the clubs having agreed a fee. Danish reports claim the Blues are paying €20 million (£17.33 million) plus potentially a further €5 million (£4.3 million) in add-ons, however, that’s understood to be overstating the figure. Nevertheless, it will almost certainly be a new record paid by a Championship club, eclipsing the £15.4 million Burnley paid Genk for Mike Tresor last summer. “I think it’s progressing well, I’ll tell you because it’s close to the window,” McKenna said, unusually commenting on a player before a deal is complete. “He’s a player that we like, we think has big potential. The player likes us, and that’s fantastic as well that this is now seen as a really good club for young talent to come to. “Both parties are working pretty hard on it and hopefully we’ll have a positive announcement on that.” Asked whether the success of Liam Delap and Omari Hutchinson was part of what has made the Blues attractive to the 19-year-old, who has been capped once by his country, McKenna said: “Definitely. I think I said about Liam and Omari, that hopefully in time that will be a big positive for us. “And not just them, Nathan [Broadhead], Cameron Burgess getting a three-year contract at Swansea, last year, Kayden Jackson getting a two-year deal at Derby. “The progression of George Hirst, now starting regularly, playing in the Premier League, starting regularly at a top team in the Championship and an international player. “I know for a fact, speaking to anyone we’ve spoken to this year in terms of recruitment, that players are really seeing this as a positive place to come and play and a place that you can progress in your career. “Of course, things like Liam and Omari and club record sales and players going on to playing European football a year after signing here permanent, those are really good signposts for the club. “It’s certainly something that young, talented players look at, pathways of players who have come through the squad and that’s certainly a factor in the likes of the player that you’re talking about, trying to attract him, that’s certainly one big positive. “That’s why I said last week, there should be a big element of the club, squad, staff, supporters that take great pride when players go on to different things. “And it’s usually something that if done in the right way bodes well for the future.” Larvik-born Egeli joined Danish club Nordsjælland’s academy from Sandefjord in his home country in 2022 and since then has made 43 appearances, scoring 11 goals and picking up 10 assists. Having won Norway caps at U15, U16, U17, U18, U19 and U21 levels, he won his first and so far only full cap in 2024. Given his age, Egeli wouldn’t count towards Town’s 25-man Championship squad.



Photo: Claus Birch



Marshalls_Mullet added 15:10 - Aug 29

...try not to use players running down their contracts and leaving for free as examples for him to follow... -4

algarvefan added 15:11 - Aug 29

Get in, great signing & building for the future.

2

Paulc added 15:12 - Aug 29

I am possibly more excited by this transfer than any other this window. Feels like investment in a huge opportunity! Not bad for a club that the owners are trying to cash in on, right? (you know who you are).

bluesnightorg added 15:13 - Aug 29

"SIND-RAY WALL-EE EGG-ELLY,

You're just a wonderkid from Norway-ay,

Go on son, give it some welly,

We know you're better than Omari, eh?



He'll score one goal here,

Two goals there,

Sin-dray Wall-e Eg-ly scores fricking everywhere,

One with his left foot,

One with his head,

One with his right that puts the game to bed -



SIN-DRE etc..."



Sophia George, obvs. But if it isn't:





0

Vancouver_Blue added 15:25 - Aug 29

Haaland Mk II incoming

Tractorcookie added 15:27 - Aug 29

@bluesnightorg - love this! I think it could become a cult song

1

flykickingbybgunn added 15:30 - Aug 29

I've said this before.



The McKenna effect on attracting good, up and coming playes is paying us dividends again.



Looking forward to the ink being dry. 0

RegencyBlue added 15:31 - Aug 29

We're gambling a lot of money on this kid but if he turns out to be as good as everyone in the know seems to think he will be this is going to be big!

