McKenna: Egeli Move Progressing Well
Friday, 29th Aug 2025 15:07
Town boss Kieran McKenna says the Blues’ move for FC Nordsjælland’s Norwegian international forward Sindre Walle Egeli is progressing well.
Egeli flew to the UK this morning to complete the formalities on his switch to Town, the clubs having agreed a fee. Danish reports claim the Blues are paying €20 million (£17.33 million) plus potentially a further €5 million (£4.3 million) in add-ons, however, that’s understood to be overstating the figure.
Nevertheless, it will almost certainly be a new record paid by a Championship club, eclipsing the £15.4 million Burnley paid Genk for Mike Tresor last summer.
“I think it’s progressing well, I’ll tell you because it’s close to the window,” McKenna said, unusually commenting on a player before a deal is complete.
“He’s a player that we like, we think has big potential. The player likes us, and that’s fantastic as well that this is now seen as a really good club for young talent to come to.
“Both parties are working pretty hard on it and hopefully we’ll have a positive announcement on that.”
Asked whether the success of Liam Delap and Omari Hutchinson was part of what has made the Blues attractive to the 19-year-old, who has been capped once by his country, McKenna said: “Definitely. I think I said about Liam and Omari, that hopefully in time that will be a big positive for us.
“And not just them, Nathan [Broadhead], Cameron Burgess getting a three-year contract at Swansea, last year, Kayden Jackson getting a two-year deal at Derby.
“The progression of George Hirst, now starting regularly, playing in the Premier League, starting regularly at a top team in the Championship and an international player.
“I know for a fact, speaking to anyone we’ve spoken to this year in terms of recruitment, that players are really seeing this as a positive place to come and play and a place that you can progress in your career.
“Of course, things like Liam and Omari and club record sales and players going on to playing European football a year after signing here permanent, those are really good signposts for the club.
“It’s certainly something that young, talented players look at, pathways of players who have come through the squad and that’s certainly a factor in the likes of the player that you’re talking about, trying to attract him, that’s certainly one big positive.
“That’s why I said last week, there should be a big element of the club, squad, staff, supporters that take great pride when players go on to different things.
“And it’s usually something that if done in the right way bodes well for the future.”
Larvik-born Egeli joined Danish club Nordsjælland’s academy from Sandefjord in his home country in 2022 and since then has made 43 appearances, scoring 11 goals and picking up 10 assists.
Having won Norway caps at U15, U16, U17, U18, U19 and U21 levels, he won his first and so far only full cap in 2024.
Given his age, Egeli wouldn’t count towards Town’s 25-man Championship squad.
Photo: Claus Birch
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 299 bloggers
Championship Preview: Derby County by ad_wilkin
When John Eustace took over at Pride Park on 13th February the Rams looked to be in serious trouble, however, six wins and two draws across March and April was impressive form and was just enough to keep them up by a point on the final day of the season.
Championship Preview: Preston North End by ad_wilkin
Preston North End were one of just a few teams to take three points off Ipswich Town in the 2023/24 season going 3-0 up at Deepdale by half-time before a Kieffer Moore brace restored hope but was not enough to inspire Town to a point, the game ending 3-2.
Championship Preview: Southampton by ad_wilkin
Will Still does now have a UEFA Pro Licence and following successful spells at Stade de Reims and RC Lens, has finally made the much-anticipated move to English football to take over a Southampton side that churned through managers in their attempt to survive the Premier League.
Carabao Cup Preview: Bromley by ad_wilkin
It’s an early Carabao Cup trip to League Two Bromley to kick off Town’s cup exploits and test the depth of the squad. Last season the Blues fell at their first hurdle with an on-penalties defeat to AFC Wimbledon in round two.
Championship Preview: Birmingham City by ad_wilkin
Town fans will know all too well where momentum from League One can take you and it’s safe to say their first opponents this season will have exactly that. The Midlands Blues finished the League One season with a record breaking 111 points, suffering just three defeats all year.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]