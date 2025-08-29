McKenna: Clarke, Al-Hamadi and Humphreys Making Progress From Injuries
Friday, 29th Aug 2025 15:33
Town boss Kieran McKenna says the Blues have no new injuries going into Saturday’s home game against Derby, while Harry Clarke, Ali Al-Hamadi and Cameron Humphreys are making progress after knocks.
Clarke suffered what initially appeared to be a more serious knee issue in pre-season, while Al-Hamadi hurt his calf in training following the Bromley match.
“Nothing very new,” McKenna said when asked about injuries ahead of Saturday. “Harry Clarke’s progressing pretty well, so hopefully he’ll train over the international break.
“Ali is progressing well, hopefully will train maybe at the back end of the international break.
“Cam Humphreys had a little issue, so he’s not too far away, hopefully back training in the international break. The squad’s in fairly good health and a few coming back as well.”
Town need to reduce their squad number following the recent signings and McKenna was asked whether those injuries would prevent any of those players from moving out on loan.
“One, I’d certainly make no announcements or judgements on who may or may not look at different options over the next few days,” he said.
“But, I can say, those three boys you mentioned in terms of injury length, they should be back after the international break, so there’s no big issue there.”
