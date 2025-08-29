McKenna: Furlong a Really Experienced, Strong Defender at This Level
Friday, 29th Aug 2025 15:38 by Kallum Brisset
Town manager Kieran McKenna says Darnell Furlong has all the right qualities to be successful and that the new arrival could make his Blues debut against Derby County this weekend.
Furlong, 29, became the first of a flurry of Town signings over the last 24 hours when his move from West Bromwich Albion was confirmed on Thursday, the clubs agreeing a deal worth £3.5 million plus £500,000 in promotion-based add-ons.
The right-back has already started and captained the Baggies in their three Championship matches so far this season, and McKenna says there is every chance he will be involved for Town.
“Not impossible,” he said. “He’s certainly fully up to speed and Championship ready. He’ll be involved in the game tomorrow and we’ll see what role for.
“We’re happy to have him here. A really experienced, strong defender at the level and has the qualities that you really need in a full-back at this level, which is why he’s played so many games.
“Strong in both boxes, strong in set plays, strong going forward and defensively. He’s a good addition to the group.”
Furlong’s arrival at Portman Road means he joins a right-back unit featuring Ben Johnson, Ashley Young and Harry Clarke, while Leif Davis is the only recognised option at left-back following the season-ending injury to Conor Townsend.
Asked whether it was possible to keep the whole full-back department happy or whether there might be some departures, McKenna said: "We’ll see how the next few days go.
“Of course, we have lost a left-back for the season, so there’s been an obvious decision to make as a club whether we prioritise adding a left-back, knowing that we feel that we’ve got a super strong left-back in the building, and quite a few right-backs who have experience playing left-back.
“That’s the direction that we’ve prioritised this week, so it gives us some different options. At the moment, we have four fit full-backs in terms of Ashley, Ben, Darnell and Leif. Harry Clarke will hopefully be back after the international break.
“In all those decisions, there’s a balance to be had between making sure we have enough depth and cover, but making sure everyone feels close to the team and close to the pitch.
“We’ll try and make sure the squad is in the right balance in that perspective by the time we come to Monday night.”
