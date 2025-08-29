Cáceres Set to Stay in Mexico
Friday, 29th Aug 2025 19:39
Uruguayan international central defender Sebastian Cáceres will not be joining the Blues from Club América, according to Mexican reports, the clubs having been unable to agree terms.
TWTD revealed that Cáceres was a Blues target a fortnight ago with news of a bid having been made emerging a week ago and then confirmed by the Liga MX side’s president Santiago Baños.
That offer was turned down, as had been the case with a bid from Spartak Moscow, having fallen some way short of Club América’s $10 million (£7.5 million) valuation.
Club America then made a counterproposal to the Blues of an initial fee of around $8.5 million (£5.9 million).
However, according to AM, negotiations have ended, the Mexican club having taken seven days to come back to the Blues with their proposal by which time Town had moved on.
They add that the Blues’ initial offer was $5 million (£3.7 million) plus potentially another $5 million, with the Liga MX side’s board unhappy with the target-based add-ons.
Cáceres was understood to be interested in the move to Town but is fine with remaining with Club América.
The interest in Cáceres ending seems likely to see Luke Woolfenden stay with the Blues despite interest from Coventry, Watford and Stoke.
Photo: Reuters
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 299 bloggers
Flowing Moves - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town. by The_Flashing_Smile
I decided to set myself a challenge for the new season - to write a poem match report for every league game. Why? I’ve no idea really.
Championship Preview: Derby County by ad_wilkin
When John Eustace took over at Pride Park on 13th February the Rams looked to be in serious trouble, however, six wins and two draws across March and April was impressive form and was just enough to keep them up by a point on the final day of the season.
Championship Preview: Preston North End by ad_wilkin
Preston North End were one of just a few teams to take three points off Ipswich Town in the 2023/24 season going 3-0 up at Deepdale by half-time before a Kieffer Moore brace restored hope but was not enough to inspire Town to a point, the game ending 3-2.
Championship Preview: Southampton by ad_wilkin
Will Still does now have a UEFA Pro Licence and following successful spells at Stade de Reims and RC Lens, has finally made the much-anticipated move to English football to take over a Southampton side that churned through managers in their attempt to survive the Premier League.
Carabao Cup Preview: Bromley by ad_wilkin
It’s an early Carabao Cup trip to League Two Bromley to kick off Town’s cup exploits and test the depth of the squad. Last season the Blues fell at their first hurdle with an on-penalties defeat to AFC Wimbledon in round two.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]