Cáceres Set to Stay in Mexico

Friday, 29th Aug 2025 19:39

Uruguayan international central defender Sebastian Cáceres will not be joining the Blues from Club América, according to Mexican reports, the clubs having been unable to agree terms.

TWTD revealed that Cáceres was a Blues target a fortnight ago with news of a bid having been made emerging a week ago and then confirmed by the Liga MX side’s president Santiago Baños.

That offer was turned down, as had been the case with a bid from Spartak Moscow, having fallen some way short of Club América’s $10 million (£7.5 million) valuation.

Club America then made a counterproposal to the Blues of an initial fee of around $8.5 million (£5.9 million).

However, according to AM, negotiations have ended, the Mexican club having taken seven days to come back to the Blues with their proposal by which time Town had moved on.

They add that the Blues’ initial offer was $5 million (£3.7 million) plus potentially another $5 million, with the Liga MX side’s board unhappy with the target-based add-ons.

Cáceres was understood to be interested in the move to Town but is fine with remaining with Club América.

The interest in Cáceres ending seems likely to see Luke Woolfenden stay with the Blues despite interest from Coventry, Watford and Stoke.





Photo: Reuters

Dissboyitfc added 19:48 - Aug 29

heard that before 0

itfc2024 added 19:51 - Aug 29

that's good as id prefer wolfy over him all day long 0

90z added 19:56 - Aug 29

Would much prefer Wolfy to stay anyway. 2

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 19:58 - Aug 29

Not too bothered about this one as I feel we're already pretty well covered at the back. 0

Andy32Cracknell added 20:00 - Aug 29

If Wolfy wants to go then let him, he deserves to play week in week out. We still have Baggott, Greaves, O’Shea and Kipre. 1

victorysquad added 20:04 - Aug 29

Like the look of this one, if woolfy fee is same looks like a good swap if woolfy wants out 2

Gforce added 20:05 - Aug 29

A real shame,as anyone with 20 full caps for Uruguay must be decent, so would have been an upgrade on what we currently have. 2