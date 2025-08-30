Cajuste: I Feel Ready to Start

Saturday, 30th Aug 2025 06:00 by Kallum Brisset Town midfielder Jens Cajuste says he feels physically robust following a disrupted pre-season with parent club Napoli. Since his return to the Blues on a second season-long loan earlier this month, Cajuste has featured from the bench in the last two Championship matches and could be in line for a first start of the season against Derby County on Saturday. The starting partnership in midfield has remained constant so far this season, but Cajuste appears likely to challenge Jack Taylor for a spot alongside new arrival Azor Matusiwa in the Blues’ engine room this weekend. The Sweden international has been managing an ongoing knee problem throughout his time at Portman Road, but says he is feeling ready to start a match of any description for the first time since May. "I feel physically fit,” he said. "The final decision is up to the coach but I’m at the point where I’m feeling physically fit to start. “I think the knee is under control and managing it. I played 30 games in the Premier League with the knee last season. “I think the knee in some ways is even in a better condition than it was in the summer last year. It’s looking positive, and then it’s all about management. There will be more games this season, but we’ll also have a few moments of break where I get some more extra rest so that’s good.”

Cajuste has admitted he has been playing catch-up since returning to Suffolk in building up his sharpness, having not featured in any of Napoli’s pre-season matches prior to the switch. “Maybe a little bit, but I’d say right here right now I’m pretty much back to full fitness,” he said. “Game time is different from training sessions, so that’s going to be a natural progression of how many minutes if I’m fit for 90, 60 minutes, we’ll have to wait and see on the pitch. A little bit of catch-up for the first week and a half, I’d say. “I have that trust in the team and in the medical staff. I know I’m well taken care of here. It was definitely a factor [in coming back].” The Blues entertain Derby at Portman Road this weekend in their final match before the first international break of the season, still looking for a first home league win of the calendar year. Kieran McKenna’s side, like the Rams, are awaiting their first victory of the season having earned just two points from the opening three league matches. Cajuste said: “It’s easy to say that a win is very important, but so it is for every game. You go in with the same ambition that three points is the main objective. “You can’t do more than to put in 100 per cent of your effort and then whatever happens happens. Of course we’re going for the win. “We’ve got the confidence and belief. The results haven’t gone our way just yet, but that can change very fast.” Last time out on home soil, Town drew 1-1 with fellow promotion hopefuls Southampton in a clash that saw Cajuste make his first appearance of the season. Even warming up as a substitute, the 26-year-old admitted he felt the love from the Blue Army but was taken aback by the rhythm of the Championship when stepping onto the pitch at the level for the first time. “I’ve always felt that appreciation from the fans and I’m very thankful for it,” he said. "It was a very special moment, the first game back at Portman Road since May. “I was pretty focused on the game so I was trying my best to tune it out as well, but it was special. “I’ll be honest, I was very surprised at how intense the level of competition was. The first couple of weeks were a bit of a shock. “I’ve heard the same from my teammates and the coach that it’s a tough league and there’s no easy games. Every game is going to be a dogfight and just to be ready for it.” While some players have personal targets, Cajuste’s sole focus is on achieving the bigger aim of the club in getting promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. He said: “I try to stay away from personal and try to focus on the team. When you put everything into the team, you will get the personal reward from it. “Of course, I try to help the team in any way possible. If I can score a hat-trick tomorrow, of course I would say yes, but that’s not how football works. I will do my best, I can promise that.”

