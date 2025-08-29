U21s Draw With Saints

Friday, 29th Aug 2025 20:56

Town’s U21s surrendered a 2-0 lead as they drew 2-2 with Southampton in Premier League 2 at Colchester United’s JobServe Community Stadium, both sides having been reduced to 10 men.

John McGreal and Chris Casement’s team got off to a quick start, Steven Turner giving them the lead in the fourth minute, then Jamie Mauge (pictured) made it 2-0 on nine.

At half-time, Blues boss Kieran McKenna was spotted talking to Colchester manager Danny Cowley.

The Saints pulled one back through Samuel Tabares in the 67th minute, then two minutes later the Blues were reduced to 10 men when Turner was shown a second yellow card.

With 15 minutes remaining, Sufianu Sillah Dibaga levelled for the visitors, then close to the end of injury time Saints defender Jayden Moore was given his marching orders.

The young Blues remain unbeaten having won their previous two fixtures.

Town’s U18s are in action on Saturday morning when they host Reading in the U18 Premier League at Playford Road (KO 11am).

U21s: Gray, Babb, Boswell, Mthunzi, Shabazz-Edwards, Turner, Mendel, Carr, Mauge (Morgan 61), T Taylor, Ayinde (Onuchukwu 71). Unused: Barrett, Elliott, Lewis.





Photo: Matchday Images